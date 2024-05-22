Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Geneva Open 2024, R2

Top seed Novak Djokovic is slated to face Yannick Hanfmann in the second round of the 2024 Geneva Open on Wednesday, May 22.

Djokovic heads into Geneva with a 12-5 match record so far this year with no title to his name yet, surprisingly enough. He kicked off his 2024 campaign in Melbourne where he reached the semi-finals, losing out to eventual champion Jannik Sinner. He suffered a disappointing defeat to Luca Nardi in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open, going down in a tight three-setter.

The Serb is 4-2 on the red dirt this year. He reached the last four in Monte Carlo, losing out to Casper Ruud in another tight three-setter. He was then blown off the court by Alejandro Tabilo during their third-round encounter in Rome.

Yet to find his best form this season, Djokovic will be hoping he does quickly as he prepares himself to defend his title in Paris in a couple of weeks.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

Novak Djokovic is currently at the 2024 Geneva Open. The event is a part of the ATP 250 series and is played on the red clay in Geneva, Switzerland. The event was founded in 1980 and is currently in its 21st edition. It is played in the lead-up to the French Open, the second Grand Slam in the tennis calendar.

This is Djokovic's first appearance in Geneva, and he will be eager to leave his mark on uncharted territory.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Yannick Hanfmann at the 2024 BMW Open

Novak Djokovic will take on World No. 85 Yannick Hanfmann in the second round of the 2024 Geneva Open on Wednesday, May 22.

The 32-year-old German is currently 9-13 for the season, with his best result coming in Cordoba where he reached the last eight. He's also reached the third round in Miami and the second round in Rome. An efficient clay court player, he is 6-7 on the clay.

He's never faced off against Djokovic in professional competition and hence their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Novak Djokovic vs Yannick Hanfmann match schedule

Novak Djokovic and Yannick Hanfmann's second-round encounter is scheduled to be played on the center court at the Tennis Club de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday, May 22. Their match is fourth in line and will not take place before 6:00 p.m. local time.

Date: Wednesday, May 22

Time: Not before 6:00 p.m. local time, 12:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. GMT, & 9:30 p.m. IST

Novak Djokovic vs Yannick Hanfmann streaming details

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Internazionali BNL D'Italia

Fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India can catch Novak Djokovic vs Yannick Hanfmann's second-round match-up and the rest of the 2024 Geneva Open on the following channels and sites:

United States - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

India - Tennis Channel

