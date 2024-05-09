Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | Italian Open 2024, 2R

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will square off against Corentin Moutet in the second round of the 2024 Italian Open. He will be making his 18th appearnace at the Masters 1000 event in Rome.

Djokovic has made a slow start to the season so far, by chalking up 11 wins from 15 matches, including semifinal runs in the Australian Open and the Monte-Carlo Masters. He also reached the third round of the BNP Paribas Open, where he was outdone by World No. 81 Luca Nardi in a three-set bout.

The 36-year-old reached the quarterfinals during his last appearance in the 2023 Italian Open. Despite a solid performance against Holger Rune, the Dane outlasted him in two hours and 19 minutes, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2. Djokovic has won the Masters 1000 event six-times in his career.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

Djokovic is currently participating in the Italian Open, which is a part of the Masters 1000 series on the ATP tour. He is the second most successful player in the history of the tournament, trailing archrival Rafael Nadal, who's captured 10 titles so far.

The Italian Open is held at the Forco Italico Sports Complex in Rome. The Russian No. 1 Daniil Medvedev is the defending champion this year.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Moutet at the French Open - Day Four

Top seed Novak Djokovic will square off against Corentin Moutet in the second round of the 2024 Italian Open.

Moutet missed the beginning of the season and joined the men's tour in February. Since then, he has chalked up six wins from 12 matches so far, including a semifinal appearance in the Chile Open and a quarterfinal finish in the Bucharest Open.

The Frenchman entered Rome on the back of a first-round exit in Madrid, where he was stunned by Juncheng Shang in a marathon three-set contest. He started his campaign with a solid win against Roman Safiulin, 3-6, 7-6(1), 6-2.

Moutet will be determined to present a strong challenge to Djokovic this time around. The Serb leads the head-to-head against him 1-0 and defeated the 25-year-old at the 2019 Rolex Paris Masters.

Novak Djokovic vs Corentin Moutet match schedule

Their second-round showdown is set for Friday, May 10.

Date: May 10, 2024.

Match timing: To be updated.

Novak Djokovic vs Corentin Moutet streaming details

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch the top seed's match against Moutet live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony LIV and Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback