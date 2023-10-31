Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | Paris Masters, 2R

Novak Djokovic is about to start his campaign at the Paris Masters against Tomas Martin Etcheverry. The Serb is the top seed at the Masters 1000 tournament and thus, received a bye to the second round. Here, he will be up against World No. 31 Tomas Martin Etcheverry, who beat Miomir Kecmanovic 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-4 in the opening round.

Djokovic will face the Argentine for the second time, having previously beaten him 7-6(5), 6-2 with three Grand Slams. Whoever out of Djokovic or Etcheverry comes out on top, will take on Tallon Griekspoor in the third round of the Paris Masters.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

Novak Djokovic is currently playing at the Paris Masters. The Serb is the most successful player in the tournament's history, having won it six times. He reached the final of the Masters 1000 event last year before losing to Holger Rune.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Tomas Martin Etcheverry in action at the China Open

Djokovic will be playing against Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the second round of the Paris Masters.

The Argentine has won 30 out of 56 matches this season, reaching two ATP 250 finals in Houston and Santiago. However, his most notable performance in 2023 was reaching the quarterfinals of the French Open, where he beat Alex de Minaur and Borna Coric, both of whom were among the Top 20 seeds at the time.

Etcheverry most recently reached the quarterfinals of the Swiss Indoors in Basel.

Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry match schedule

The second-round match between Novak Djokovic and Tomas Martin Etcheverry is scheduled to take place on November 1.

Match Timing: TBD

Date: November 1, 2023

Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry streaming details

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch the top seed's match against Etcheverry live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony LIV.

