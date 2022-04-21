Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Serbia Open 2022 Quarterfinal

Novak Djokovic kicked off his Serbia Open campaign with a hard fought 2-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) win over Laslo Djere in the second round. He's set to face compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

In a match that lasted for more than three hours, the World No. 1 dug deep to score his first win on clay this year.

After losing the opening set, Djokovic trailed by a break in the second as well. He refused to give up and his persistence won him the set. He started off the deciding set with a break of serve as well, but immediately relinquished that advantage in the next game.

One wondered if this match would mirror his Monte Carlo loss from last week, when Djokovic came back to win a grueling second set only to fade away in the decider. But this time, the 20-time Major champion once again showed why he's among the best to ever play the sport as he completed a huge come-from-behind win.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

Djokovic is currently participating in the Serbia Open, an ATP 250 event being held from April 18-24. The tournament is being held in Belgrade. The inaugural edition of the tournament was held in 2009, but was discontinued after the 2012 edition.

It returned to the ATP calendar once again in 2021. Djokovic headlined the tournament upon its return last year and lost in the semifinals.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Miomir Kecmanovic at the 2022 Miami Open.

Djokovic's next opponent is Miomir Kecmanovic, who is currently ranked 38th. He has been playing quite well over the last few weeks. The 22-year old commenced his Serbia Open campaign with a dominant 6-0, 6-3 win over Richard Gasquet in the first round.

Kecmanovic faced some resistance from John Millman in the second round, but eventually won 6-4, 7-6 (5) to reach the quarterfinals. This is the fifth straight tournament in which he has reached the last-eight. However, he hasn't progressed beyond this stage so far this year.

Novak Djokovic vs Miomir Kecmanovic match schedule

The match is scheduled to start not before 2:30 pm local time on Center Court on Thursday.

Match timing: 2:30 pm local time/ 12:30 pm GMT/ 8:30 am ET/ 6 pm IST.

Date: 21 April 2022.

Novak Djokovic vs Laslo Djere streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

