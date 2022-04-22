Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Serbia Open 2022 Semifinal

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic produced a strong performance to defeat Miomir Kecmanovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the Serbia Open on Thursday. He will take on Karen Khachanov in the semifinals on Saturday.

Similar to his second-round match against Laslo Djere, Djokovic trailed by a set and a break against Kecmanovic. But he yet again raised his level when he needed to and broke back immediately to level the score.

He didn't face a single break point after that, winning 10 of the last 14 games to complete a comeback win. With his clay season gathering some momentum, Djokovic could be a formidable prospect in the tournaments to come.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

Djokovic is currently headlining the Serbia Open, an ATP 250 event being held from April 18-24. The tournament is taking place in the capital of Serbia, Belgrade.

Djokovic won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2009. He also won the title in 2011. The tournament was discontinued after the 2012 edition, but returned to the tour last year.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Karen Khachanov at the 2022 Australian Open.

Djokovic's next opponent is Karen Khachanov, who's currently ranked 26th. The World No. 1 has already defeated the Russian once this year, in the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships in February.

Khachanov lost in the first round of three successive tournaments after Dubai. But he was spared another early exit as he received a bye into the second round of the Serbia Open. He was then given a walkover into the quarterfinals after his second-round opponent withdrew.

He won his first match in almost two months by defeating Thiago Monteiro 7-5, 6-4 in the last eight.

Djokovic owns a 5-1 head-to-head record against Khachanov, with his only loss coming in the final of the 2018 Paris Masters.

Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov match schedule

The match is scheduled to start not before 2 pm local time on Center Court on Saturday.

Match timing: 2:00 pm local time/ 12:00 pm GMT/ 8:00 am ET/ 5:30 pm IST.

Date: 23 April 2022.

Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

