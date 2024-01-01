Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | United Cup 2024, Group stage

Novak Djokovic's United Cup challenge will continue against Czechia's Jiri Lehecka on Tuesday.

The 24-time Major champion made a winning debut with a 6-3, 6-2 win over China's Zhizhen Zhang on Sunday. He then teamed up with compatriot Olga Danilovic for the mixed doubles tie.

The Serbs claimed the first set, but they got outplayed in the second set as they lost it handily. Djokovic and Danilovic held their nerve to triumph in the super tie-break and help their team win the rubber 2-1 against the Chinese.

Djokovic will now be eager to help his team qualify for the quarterfinals. With that, here's a look at the details regarding his upcoming singles match:

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Jiri Lehecka at the 2024 United Cup.

Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka will be the World No. 1's next opponent. This will be the very first meeting between them.

Lehecka's United Cup campaign was off to a dismal start. He was bested by China's Zhizhen Zhang in three sets in their singles rubber. He then teamed up with reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova for mixed doubles.

However, the Chinese pairing of Qinwen Zheng and Zhang wiped the floor with the Czech duo as they handed them a 6-1, 6-2 beatdown. Now, Lehecka, along with the Czechs, have a very long shot of making it past the group stage as they lost 3-0 to China.

Novak Djokovic vs Jiri Lehecka match schedule

The two are up second on the RAC Arena in Perth following the women's singles tie. Their match will start around 12 noon local time, depending on when the previous tie comes to an end.

Date: January 2, 2024 (Australia, UK & India), January 1, 2024 (USA & Canada).

Time: 12 noon local time, 4 a.m. GMT, 9:30 a.m. IST and 11 p.m. ET.

Novak Djokovic vs Jiri Lehecka streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch the match live on their respective channels and sites:

Tennis Channel: USA

Tennis Channel International: UK, Austria, Germany, Ireland, Spain, Switzerland

TSN & RDS: Canada

9Now, Stan Sport & Nine Network: Australia

CCTV: China

ERT: Greece

Flow Sports: Caribbean

A1 Max Sport: Bulgaria

Digisport: Romania

Polsat: Poland

Sportklub: Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Macedonia, Montegnegro, Slovenia

Super Tennis: Italy

Viaplay: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden

beIN Sports: Middle East

Additionally, live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis