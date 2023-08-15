Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | Western & Southern Open, 2R

Novak Djokovic will face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. It will be the fifth meeting between the two, with the Serb leading 3-1 in the head-to-head.

The Masters 1000 event will be Djokovic's first tournament since his Wimbledon final loss to Carlos Alcaraz. He is the second seed and thus, received a bye to the second round. Here, the Serb will be up against Davidovich Fokina, who beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the opening round.

Djokovic has a 15-1 record on hard courts so far this season, winning the Australian Open and the Adelaide International 1. He will enter the match as the favorite to win but Davidovich Fokina's chances should not be written off as he is quite a formidable competitor on his day. He had reached the semifinals of the Canadian Open last week.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

Novak Djokovic is currently competing at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. He has won the Masters 1000 event twice, in 2018 and 2020. The Serb was unable to compete in Cincinnati in 2022, as he was unable to travel to the United States due to his vaccination stance.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in action at the Canadian Open

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina is Novak Djokovic's opponent in the second round of the Western & Southern Open. The Spaniard has won 27 out of 47 matches so far this season, most notably reaching the semifinals of the Canadian Open. He also made it to the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina match schedule

The second-round match between Djokovic and Davidovich Fokina will take place on August 16.

Time: TBD

Date: August 16

Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina streaming details

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia can watch the Serb's match against Davidovich Fokina live on the respective channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

India: Indian viewers can watch the match on SONY LIV.

