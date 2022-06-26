Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming and schedule | Wimbledon, Round 1

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will start his title defense at Wimbledon against Kwon Soon-woo. The Serb enters the grasscourt Major after suffering a quarter-final exit at the French Open against his great rival Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic did not feature during the first few months of the season due to his vaccination status. However, he did well on clay, winning the Italian Open and reaching the semifinals of the Madrid Open.

The Serb is the heavy favorite to win Wimbledon, having won the tournament in each of its last three editions.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

Novak Djokovic is competing at Wimbledon and will challenge for his seventh title. His first triumph at the grasscourt Major came in 2011 when he beat Nadal in the final.

After missing out in 2012 and 2013, Djokovic won his second Wimbledon crown in 2014 by beating Roger Federer in a thrilling final. He successfully defended his title the following year by defeating the Swiss again in the final.

Djokovic's fourth Wimbledon title came in 2018 when he beat Kevin Anderson in straight sets. He defended his crown by edging out Federer in an epic final in 2019.

The 35-year-old won the competition last year by beating Matteo Berrettini in the title match despite losing the first set.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Kwon Soon-woo will face Djokovic for the second time in his career

Kwon Soon-woo is Novak Djokovic's first-round opponent at Wimbledon. The South Korean is currently ranked 75th in the world and has won 12 out of 27 matches this season.

Djokovic and Kwon Soon-woo previously met in the second round at last year's Serbia Open, with the former winning 6-1, 6-3.

The winner of the match will take on either Thanasi Kokkinakis or Kamil Majchrzak in the second round.

Novak Djokovic vs Kwon Soon-woo match schedule

The first-round clash between Djokovic and Kwon Soon-woo will be the first match on Centre Court on Monday, June 27.

Match Timing: 1: 30 pm local time | 12: 30 pm GMT | 6 pm IST | 8: 30 pm ET.

Date: 27 June.

Novak Djokovic vs Kwon Soon-woo streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch Djokovic's match against Kwon Soon-woo on their respective channels and sites:

USA: American viewers can watch the match live on ESPN & Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can follow the match on BBC & Eurosport.

Canada: Canadian fans will be able to watch the match on TSN.

Serbia: Serbian viewers can watch their star in action on RTS & Sport Klub.

India: Viewers in India can follow the match live on Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar.

