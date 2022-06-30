Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming and schedule | Wimbledon 2022, Round 3

Novak Djokovic will take on compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round of Wimbledon. The Serb reached the third-round of the grass court Major with wins over Soonwoo Kwon and Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Djokovic has won 18 out of 23 matches so far this season, with a title to his name. The Serb won the Italian Open while also reaching the semifinals of the Madrid Open. He reached the quarterfinals of the French Open before losing to Rafael Nadal in four sets.

Djokovic is the reigning champion at Wimbledon and a heavy favorite to win. Given how he played against Kokkinakis, the Serb is certainly on the right track. He will enter his match against Kecmanovic as the favorite to win and it will be interesting to see how it goes.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

Novak Djokovic is currently competing at Wimbledon, where he has won the title six times so far. His first came in 2011 by beating Nadal in the final and his second came in 2014 with a win over Roger Federer in the title clash. Djokovic successfully defended his title by beating the Swiss in the final a year later.

The Serb's fourth Wimbledon crown came in 2018 when he was ranked 21st in the world. He beat Kevin Anderson in the final in straight sets. He then successfully defended his title by beating Federer in a thrilling final in 2019. He won Wimbledon for the third time in a row by triumphing over Matteo Berrettini in last year's final.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Miomir Kecmanovic is Novak Djokovic's opponent in the third round of Wimbledon

Djokovic will take on fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round of Wimbledon. The 22-year-old is seeded 25th at the grass court Major and reached the Round of 32 by defeating John Millman and Alejandro Tabilo.

Kecmanovic has won 27 out of 41 matches so far this season and reached the quarterfinals of two Masters 1000 tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami.

He will face Djokovic for the third time in his career, with the latter leading the head-to-head 2-0. They locked horns in the quarterfinals of the Serbia Open this year with Djokovic winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

The winner of the match will take on either Nikoloz Basilashvili or Tim van Rijthoven in the fourth round.

Novak Djokovic vs Miomir Kecmanovic match schedule

The third-round match between Djokovic and Kecmanovic is the second match on Centre Court on Friday, July 1.

Match Timing: Approx 3 pm local time | 2 pm GMT | 7 30 pm IST | 10 am ET.

Novak Djokovic vs Miomir Kecmanovic streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch Djokovic take on Kecmanovic live on their respective channels and sites :-

Australia: Channel Nine

Canada: TSN

France: beIN Sports

Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF

India: Star Sports

Italy: Sky Italia & Super Tennis

Japan: NHK & WOWOW

New Zealand: Sky NZ

Serbia: RTS & Sport Klub

Spain: Telefonica & Movistar+

UK: BBC & Eurosport

USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel

