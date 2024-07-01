Novak Djokovic's outfit for Wimbledon 2024 revealed

Novak Djokovic's outfit for the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, crafted by his apparel sponsor Lacoste, has been unveiled. The Serb will don a stylish design as he commences his hunt for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic's participation in the grasscourt Major was initially shrouded in uncertainty, as he recently underwent knee surgery to treat an injury he sustained during his French Open campaign. Prior to the draw, the Serb emphasized that he would only compete if he had full faith in his ability to "fight for the title."

It appears that the World No. 2's training sessions at SW19 have convinced him of his ability to be a contender for the title, given that he opted not to withdraw his name. The Serb is set to begin his pursuit of an eighth Wimbledon title against qualifier Vit Kopriva.

Trending

In keeping with the All England Club's all-white dress code, Novak Djokovic will sport a white Lacoste ensemble during his campaign. The French luxury sports brand unveiled the 37-year-old's outfit on social media, featuring a classic silhouette with a collared neckline and the iconic green crocodile logo.

Ahead of his Wimbledon campaign, Djokovic's sponsor Lacoste courted controversy by releasing a limited edition tracksuit that prematurely celebrated the Serb's 25th Grand Slam title.

The move was met with criticism, as the World No. 2 is yet to win his 25th Major title, prompting the brand's CEO Thierry Guibert to issue an apology for the "mistake."

"I want to go for the title" - Novak Djokovic 'optimistic' about Wimbledon 2024 campaign

Novak Djokovic (Source: Getty)

Speaking to the press ahead of his opening match at Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic disclosed that his "incredible desire" to compete at the grasscourt Major spurred his determination to recover from his knee surgery as quickly as possible.

The World No. 2 also emphasized his determination to fight for the title, expressing optimism regarding his ability to perform at the highest level following a successful rehabilitation with any relapses.

"I want to go for the title. The last three days have made me optimistic that I can really compete at the highest level. Maybe it's not ideal for doctors and specialists, who advise you to rest for 3 or 6 weeks, the longer the better so as not to risk it, but it's an individual thing. It's very subjective," he said in his pre-tournament press conference.

"Everyone has a different response to recovery, the rehabilitation, the exercises... I have not had any relapse. My intensity is very high now. The knee is fine, there has been no negative reaction," he added.

The 37-year-old is aiming to match Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles, narrowly falling short of achieving the feat last year when he finished as the runner-up to Carlos Alcaraz.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback