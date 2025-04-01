Novak Djokovic's PTPA loses plaintiff in controversial lawsuit: Player issues statement after decision to step back

British tennis star Jay Clark recently decided to withdraw from the lawsuit filed by the Novak Djokovic-led organization PTPA. Despite admitting that he has issues with the authorities over not being allowed to be featured by the alcohol brand Grey Goose, the Brit made it clear that he was not satisfied. He specifically expressed his dissatisfaction with the way they have filed the lawsuit.

The Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA), started by Novak Djokovic, filed a lawsuit against major tennis organizations. The act was conducted alongside 12 plaintiffs including Nick Kyrgios, Reilly Opelka, and others. British player Jay Clarke was also a part of this legal action. His complaint revolved around the London case in which he was denied being sponsored by the renowned alcohol brand.

However, the Brit recently issued a statement, making it clear that he will no longer be a plaintiff in the lawsuit.

"While I continue to stand by many of my comments and believe there is a need for greater support for players—particularly at the lower levels of the sport—I have decided to withdraw as a plaintiff," he said, as reported by Express.co.uk.

According to the 26-year-old, he had issues with the authorities but has clear complaints with the approach the PTPA is heading forward with.

"I do not fully align with the way the case has been approached, and at this stage in my career, it is important for me to focus entirely on my tennis without external distractions," the Brit added.

With the Brit stepping away, the lawsuit still continues to possess power as the other 5 plaintiffs still hold hands together to oppose the associations.

Novak Djokovic denies completely agreeing with the PTPA lawsuit

Novak Djokovic at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 11 - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic recently addressed the ongoing debate revolving around the PTPA lawsuit filed against the authorities. The Serb, after facing a defeat against Jakub Mensik, mentioned how he agrees with the lawsuit filed by the organization. However, he also made it clear that some areas still don't drive his agreement.

"This is a classic lawsuit, so lawyers to lawyers, type of situation. So to be quite frank with you, there are things that I agree with in the lawsuit, and then there are also things that I don't agree with. And I found that maybe some wording was quite strong in there, but I guess the legal team knows what they are doing and what kind of terminology they're supposed to use in order to get the right effect," he said, in a press conference at the Miami Open.

After the unexpected defeat against Jakub Mensik, Novak Djokovic lost another chance to hit the target of completing 100 career titles. He would now begin the clay court season at the Monte Carlo Masters.

