Novak Djokovic's shocking Madrid Open loss makes fans worried ahead of French Open

Novak Djokovic losing to Matteo Arnaldi in his opening match of the 2025 Madrid Masters has sparked concerns among his fans. The Serb has faced back-to-back defeats at the European clay swing, with the first one coming at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Ad

Djokovic hasn't been in the best of form this season; however, when he made it to the final of the Miami Masters, many felt that the Serb had found his rhythm. However, his performance suffered a slump at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he lost to Alejandro Tabilo in his opening match.

He entered the Madrid Open, hoping to turn things around, but Matteo Arnaldi produced some high-quality tennis to win 6-3, 6-4 against his idol. This means, not only is the Serb yet to win a match at the clay swing, he is yet to win a set.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans on social media were concerned for the Serb's form and questioned his chances at the upcoming French Open. One fan simply stated,

"He ain’t that Novak anymore," the fan stated.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan felt the 24-time Major champion needs to perform well at the Italian Open to gain some momentum.

"I can’t see how Novak can do anything at Roland Garros if he doesn’t win Rome to boost his confidence. Even the most optimistic people can’t say he’ll do anything at RG. If you think otherwise you are beyond delusional, sorry not sorry," the fan said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some other reactions from tennis fans.

"#Djokovic's athletic condition is rather disappointing, he struggles with everyone and at this point of the season it's worrying. If he aims for the RG he must improve a lot, I don't know how he manages to win best of 5 set matches," a fan opined.

"Djokovic needs to only play grand slams from now on he achieved everything no motivation...," a fan felt.

Ad

"Guys , we might be witnessing the end of an era 🙃," a fan wondered.

"I’m struggling to come up with reasons why it’s not over," a fan was disheartened.

However, while there was disappointment on one side, there was a happy side to this story.

"To play Novak Djokovic at a stage like this was already a victory for me" - Matteo Arnaldi

Matteo Arnaldi and Novak Djokovic at the 2025 Madrid Open - Source: Getty

During his on-court interview, Matteo Arnaldi expressed delight over the fact that he to to play his idol Novak Djokovic. He acknowledged the fact that the Serb isn't at his best, but was still delighted to get a win.

Ad

“Pretty much. Without any doubt. He’s my idol. He always has been. I was just glad I could play him because I never played him, I only practiced once with him. So to play him at a stage like this was already a victory for me. He’s not at his best right now. I came on court to try to play my best tennis and win. Right now, I don’t even know what to say.”

While Matteo Arnaldi will play Damir Dzumhur in the third round of the Madrid Open, Novak Djokovic will set his sights on the Italian Open in Rome.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivom Krishnan Shivom is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers tennis. He has always been in love with sports and tries to watch every sport possible. His favorite sports are tennis, ice hockey cricket, and football. Shivom is a die-hard Rafael Nadal fan, his all-time favorite athlete, and much like the Spaniard, he plays tennis left-handed. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis