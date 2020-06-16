Novak Djokovic's son in the limelight as he steps on the court for a hit

Novak Djokovic's son Stefan seems to be interested in the sport already, despite being just five years old.

Stefan was seen playing a few rallies during the Belgrade leg of the Adria Tour, much to the delight of the fans.

Novak Djokovic with his son Stefan at the Novak Tennis Center (Image Credit: Twitter)

By hosting the first leg of the Adria Tour in Belgrade successfully, Novak Djokovic has once again become the center of attention in the tennis world. The World No. 1 brought the sport back to jam-packed arenas in his home city, as the fans rejoiced at watching their favorite players battle on the court once again.

Dominic Thiem emerged victorious in the first leg of the Adria Tour, and there was some high-quality tennis on display throughout the weekend. But when there was no competitive tennis going on, a much younger player stole the limelight with his spirited groundstrokes - much to the amusement of his father.

Novak Djokovic's five-year-old son Stefan Djokovic took to the court over the weekend, and he seems to be learning from the best already. Stefan was seen practising like a pro on the clay courts of the Novak Tennis Center in Serbia, with almost textbook technique on the forehand.

Stefan Djokovic is already a champion, isn't he? pic.twitter.com/3fFymPTHVK — IRINA ALDEA (@Irinaldea) June 14, 2020

When Novak Djokovic talked about his son's interest in tennis

Novak Djokovic won the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships earlier this year

A few months ago, after winning the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships, Novak Djokovic had spoken about Stefan's growing interest in tennis. But the Serbian star was quick to add that even though his son liked to play tennis, he wouldn't force him into anything; instead, he would prefer to wait and let his game develop naturally.

Djokovic even revealed that his son knows the rules of being a tennis spectator and that he is patient enough to enjoy the game. Stefan has sporadically appeared in the stands to watch his father play in the big tournaments, and he has always been well-behaved.

Advertisement

Going by Novak's words, Djokovic Jr. is getting to understand the sport quite quickly. During his appearance on In Depth With Graham Bensinger, the 2020 Australian Open winner shared how his kids react while watching him play.

"[Tara] doesn’t realize what is happening in tennis and who is who," Djokovic said. "And my boy he already is starting to realize what’s going on. He’s starting to understand. And he’s a very smart boy and very mature for his age. He’s handling it very well."

Хаха, добро је осврнути се на почетке... да се подсетите како је све кренуло. Био сам толико срећан што сам добио свој први рекет, погледајте моје лице ❤️🎾 @telegrafrs



It’s good to reminisce and look back at the beginning.. to remember how you started 😍 #priceless #truelove pic.twitter.com/9edscSn57Z — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) June 6, 2020

Novak Djokovic also compared the upbringing of Tara and Stefan with his own childhood. The Serb said that while they wouldn't face any financial problems like he did, the tag of being 'the son or daughter of Novak Djokovic' may challenge them.

Stefan cheering for Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2018

While it is too early to predict Stefan Djokovic's future as a tennis player, fans of the sport would be delighted to see his interest in the sport at the tender age of five. Given the genes he has, there is no limit to how high he can soar if he does get serious about becoming a pro.