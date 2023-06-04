Novak Djokovic has been spotted sharing heartwarming moments with his son Stefan at the ongoing 2023 Roland Garros.

The Serb is having a triumphant week at the French Open, and has indeed been sailing through matches without showing any signs of backing down. All things considered, Nole's training regime has been quite excruciating; luckily, his son has joined him in his quest now.

In a video shared by Roland Garros' official Twitter page, Stefan Djokovic was spotting joing the 22-time Grand Slam champion while he excercised on a stationary bike, hopping onto the bike next to him and cycling alongside him.

His son's presence certainly helped the former World No. 1 on Sunday, as he cruised past Juan Pablo Varillas 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in the fourth round of the French Open to reach a record-breaking 17th appearance in the quarterfinals of the tournament. Prior to this, he was tied with Rafael Nadal, who has won the French Open crown a staggering 14 times from 16 quarterfinal appearances.

During an on-court interview earlier this season at the 2023 Australian Open, the Serb had spoken about how his son "loves" tennis and constantly remains enthusiastic to watch him play.

“He’s enjoying himself. The important thing is he’s loving what he’s doing. He loves tennis. He wants to watch every single match. Whenever I’m at home there’s no tennis break for me because I play with him every day and it is the most beautiful thing I could experience in my life,” spoke Novak Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic is set to clash against Karen Khachanov in the 2023 Roland Garros quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic at his 8th day at the 2023 French Open

Novak Djokovic doesn't seem to be under much duress in the clay court slam so far and has booked his spot in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Roland Garros with ease.

In the championship's previous round, the Serbian faced minimal resistance from Juan Pablo Varillas and concluded the match with a score of 6-2, 6-3, 6-2. His previous endeavours in the tournament resulted in the elimination of Spanish tennis player Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Hungary's Marton Fucsovics and American rising star Aleksandar Kovacevic.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion is eyeing the French Open crown in hopes of surpassing his arch-rival Rafael Nadal in the Slam race. The 36-year-old is now set to face 11th seed Karen Khachanov in the last eight fixture, while a potential semifinal blockbuster against World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz looms large.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes