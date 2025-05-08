Novak Djokovic's sponsor Lacoste's CEO drops major update about Serb's retirement plans

Lacoste CEO Thierry Guibert recently dropped a major update about Novak Djokovic's retirement plans. The Serbian’s long-time sponsor revealed that he will likely continue to play for at least three more years despite his ongoing struggles on the court.

Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, last won a major at the 2023 US Open. Since then, he has gone on to win his maiden gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, the 37-year-old has run into difficulties with consistency at the top level this season.

Most recently, Lacoste CEO Thierry Guibert revealed how long the last standing member of the Big Three is likely to continue. In an interview with L'Equipe, he stated that Novak Djokovic would likely continue to play till the 2028 Games, and said,

"Novak would like to continue playing at least until the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. We are discussing the renewal right now and I have no doubt that we will find a convenient agreement for both parties within a few weeks. Since this collaboration began, he has won half of his Grand Slam titles with us. He has made a significant contribution to the development of the brand in recent years.”

At the Paris Olympics, the Serb became the oldest tennis player to win the singles gold medal, a record he could break if he competes at the 2028 Games.

Novak Djokovic reflects on his Madrid Open campaign

Novak Djokovic at the Mutua Madrid Open (Image Source: Getty)

Novak Djokovic had a strong start to his 2025 season, making a semifinals appearance at the Australian Open and reaching the finals of the Miami Open. However, the 37-year-old has struggled in recent months and has made first-round exits in back-to-back tournaments, losing to Alejandro Tabilo at the Monte-Carlo Masters and Matteo Arnaldi at the Madrid Open.

After his loss to Arnaldi, the 24 time Grand Slam Champion reflected on his campaign in Madrid. In his post-match press conference, the Serb revealed he was struggling with a 'new reality' on court, and said,

“I was hoping I can play one more match than I played in Monte-Carlo. Kind of a new reality for me, I have to say, trying to win a match or two, not really thinking about getting far in the tournament.”

“It's a completely different feeling from what I had in 20-plus years of professional tennis, so it's kind of a challenge for me mentally to really face these kind of sensations on the court, going out early now regularly in the tournaments,” he added.

After his loss at the Madrid Open, Novak Djokovic will not be competing at the upcoming Italian Open. The 37-year-old has played in Rome every year since 2007 and is a six-time champion at the event.

