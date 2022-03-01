Novak Djokovic's sponsorship deal with Peugeot come to an end: Reports

According to recent reports, Novak Djokovic has parted ways with French automobile company Peugeot, who have been key sponsors of the Serb since 2014.

The French company is said to have sustained heavy losses during the pandemic, and Djokovic happens to be one of the more high-profile clients of the carmaker. The reports also suggest that the World No. 2's stance on vaccinations has not played a part in ending the sponsorship, which is said to be strictly due to financial reasons.

Peugeot has taken a huge hit financially during the pandemic, and Djokovic was a big client. I am told that his stance on vaccination is not the reason, let's see if both sides have more to say on the topic.

Peugeot did, in fact, stick with Novak Djokovic during his recent controversies. The Serb was deported by Australian authorities due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19, after his attempts to defend his Australian Open title with a medical exemption failed.

The 34-year-old made his position clear on the ordeal and his vaccination status in a recent interview, following which the French company clarified that they support the player and their logo was seen in his kit at 2022 Dubai Open.

"We anticipate the Peugeot brand will be represented at the tournament in Dubai on Mr. Djokovic's shirt," a Peugeot spokesperson told Reuters. "Peugeot has taken note of Mr. Djokovic's statements and is glad that he has expressed himself."

Djokovic's other key sponsors, which include watchmaker Hublot and clothing line Lacoste, are yet to comment on the Serb's clarifications regarding his stance on vaccinations and the controversies in Australia.

Novak Djokovic's 2022 schedule remains uncertain

Novak Djokovic ahead of 2022 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Novak Djokovic played the first tournament of the 2022 season at the ATP 500 event in Dubai last week. The Serb defeated Lorenzo Musetti and Karen Khachanov in straight sets before bowing out to Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals.

The 34-year-old, who has now dropped his World No. 1 spot to Daniil Medvedev, remains uncertain about where he will play next. Many tournaments across the world are expected to instate a mandatory vaccination policy, like the one at the Indian Wells Masters next week, which means the Serb will not be able to play.

After winning three Majors last year, Djokovic finds himself trailing in the all-time Slam race again following Rafael Nadal's Australian Open triumph. If the Serb is also unable to defend his points at Roland Garros and Wimbledon this year, he is likely to see a steep drop in the rankings.

Djokovic could fail to qualify for the ATP finals for just the second time in 16 years, and could also potentially drop out of the top 10 of the world rankings.

