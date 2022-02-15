"I hope an expert can walk Novak Djokovic through all of the steps that make the vaccine safe to put in his body" - Pam Shriver 

Novak Djokovic revealed in a recent interview that he will not be playing tournaments in the near future that have a compulsory vaccination policy. The Serb said he would rather stick to his principles of individuality and freedom of choice than compromise them to win more titles.

Former World No. 3 Pam Shriver has commented on Djokovic's recent stance, saying she hopes he can trust a medical science expert and that his refusal to change his views is bad for the game.

"I hope that the right trusted person, who is an expert in science and medicine, probably would have to be a Serbian, can sit him down and show him, and walk him through all of the steps that make the science and the medicine trustworthy and safe to put in his body," Shriver was quoted as telling the BBC by Eurosport.

"Because it’s terrible for tennis, not good for him – and, really, he does lead by example. The fact that he doesn’t trust it, it does lead a lot of people, in his home country and throughout the world," she added.

Novak Djokovic stirred up a storm in his most recent attempt to play at a Grand Slam. The World No. 1 arrived in Melbourne to defend his Australian Open title with a "medical exemption," following which he was detained and ordered to be deported by Australian authorities.

After winning his case in court, the immigration minister of Australia used his special powers to order his deportation, which was upheld in court and the Serb had to leave the country.

Good to hear Novak Djokovic's rationale, but it raises more questions: Pam Shriver

Novak Djokovic's recent interview is the first time the Serb has publicly addressed his recent controversies. Shriver said that while it was good to hear the Serb explain himself, new questions have arisen following his statements.

"It was good to hear his rationale in some ways, but in some ways it raises more questions," Shriver said. "The biggest question I would have is: will he truly have an open mind to get vaccinated at a later date, if the evidence becomes clear to him that it really is a safe vaccine?."

The former 22-time Grand Slam doubles champion added that if Novak Djokovic remains unconvinced by the science behind the vaccine, he will probably play the few tournaments that he is allowed to enter as an unvaccinated athlete.

"One of the things Novak makes clear is he says 'right now', so later on when the pandemic is lessened and there is a finish line, he will be able to travel more freely," she added. "If nobody can prove to him it’s safe to put in his body I guess that’s what he is going to wait for and then play the few tournaments he can play and enter as an unvaccinated athlete."

