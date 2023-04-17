A sea of fans descended on the National Tennis Center Complex in Banja Luka to watch Novak Djokovic go through his practice routines. The 22-time Grand Slam champion is in Bosnia and Herzogivonia's second-largest city to play in the Srpska Open, an ATP 250 event.

The Srpska Open is making its debut on the ATP Tour this year and is held from April 17 to 23. The Srpska Open was formerly a Challenger event and it has replaced the Serbia Open on the calendar, which used to take place in Belgrade.

Djokovic is the top seed while Monte-Carlo champion Andrey Rublev is seeded second. Borna Coric and Miomir Kecmanovic complete the top 4 seedings.

In a video shared by journalist Sasa Ozmo on Twitter, fans can be seen flocking to see Djokovic train ahead of his Banja Luka opener. Fans, who waited patiently for hours for him to finish his practice, chanted his name and cheered him on. The Serb later seemed to have obliged some requests for autographs and photos.

The World No. 1 will open his Srpska Open campaign against the winner of the clash between three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka and Frenchman Luca Van Assche.

Novak Djokovic appreciated for competing at 2023 Srpska Open

Novak Djokovic at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Novak Djokovic has been appreciated by his fellow players at the tournament, John Millman and Liam Broady, for his decision to compete at the 2023 Srpska Open.

The Banja Luka tournament is directed by the 35-year-old's brother Djordje. Djordje is the director of the ATP 250 Serbia Open and is currently preparing to bid for an upgrade to an ATP 500 event.

Broady praised the World No. 1 for his involvement in organizing the tournament as well as his participation. The athlete also recalled the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s contribution to tennis during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Let’s gooooo. I can’t wait. Novak helping out again after the two 250’s and challengers he put on with money out of his own pocket in Belgrade during COVID. Unbelievable," Broady wrote on Twitter, echoed by Millman later.

The reigning Australian Open champion, meanwhile, said that he is aiming for a 23rd Grand Slam and a third title at the French Open as his ultimate goal.

"I have to say, it’s in the back of my mind, as the ultimate goal on clay, I really want to be able to build my form so I can peak in Paris. It’s still a long way. The clay-court season is quite long, you have pretty much every week some strong events and tournaments. But of course, Roland-Garros is an ultimate goal," he had said in a recent interview.

In Monte-Carlo, the World No. 1 suffered an early exit at the hands of Lorenzo Musetti in the Round of 16.

