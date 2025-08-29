Novak Djokovic's US Open opponent Cameron Norrie throws shade at Serb ahead of their 3R encounter

Novak Djokovic is set to face Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie in the third round of the 2025 US Open on Friday, August 29. Ahead of their clash, Norrie appeared to take a subtle dig at his opponent.

Djokovic arrived in New York following a semifinal exit at Wimbledon, opting to skip the entire North American hardcourt swing beforehand. He is now chasing a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title at the US Open.

The Serb opened his US Open campaign against home favorite Learner Tien, securing a 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2 victory despite requiring a medical timeout for a painful foot blister. In the second round, he faced World No. 145 Zachary Svajda, dropping the first set but rallying to claim a 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 win.

Ahead of their third-round clash, Cameron Norrie weighed in on facing Novak Djokovic. He admitted the Serb poses a serious threat but couldn’t resist a jab, remarking that he’s prepared for anything, including Djokovic’s potential “tactics” to “disrupt” the match.

"The level at which Novak Djokovic plays at the age of 38 is incredible. He always changes tactics and that's why it's incredibly difficult for anyone to oppose him," Norrie told the media.

"I'm ready for him to play incredibly well. I'm ready for him to not be that good. I'm ready for him to disrupt the match for some reason and then come back and play incredibly well. He's incredibly good at competition and at tactics. He always finds a way to win," he added.

Norrie advanced to the Round of 32 with wins over Sebastian Korda, who withdrew mid-match, and Francisco Comesana.

Novak Djokovic expresses concern over his form at US Open

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2025 US Open | Image Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic secured a straight-sets win over Learner Tien, but the match was far from straightforward, particularly in the second set. He had to call the physio during the tiebreak, and a close-up revealed a blister on his foot that looked extremely painful.

Later, in a press conference, Djokovic clarified that it was just a blister and nothing more serious. He also admitted he was quite “surprised” to find himself struggling during the match.

"I really was surprised how bad I was feeling in the second physically. It's slightly a concern. I don't know. I don't have any injury or anything. I just struggled a lot to stay in long exchanges and recover after points," he said.

For now, the 24-time Grand Slam champion is focused on defeating Cameron Norrie. Should he advance, a tough test awaits in the next round against qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff, who earlier stunned 17th seed Frances Tiafoe.

