Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena amused by Daniil Medvedev's 'happy' take on players suffering at Shanghai Masters

Novak Djokovic and a lot of players have already spoken about the hot and humid conditions in Shanghai, but no one had a take like Daniil Medvedev. Like many others, the Russian star is also sweating up, but he's okay about it.After winning his Round of 32 match against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Medvedev shared his thoughts on the conditions in Shanghai. Being from up north, any hot condition makes the Russian sweat a lot, but the tennis star is okay, as this time even his competitors are feeling the heat."Incredibly humid this evening -- about 85 percent,&quot; Medvedev said. &quot;Yeah, it was not easy, for me or for him too. Actually, I like this tournament because I'm someone who, when it's probably above, like, 28, I suffer. Many guys don't. They suffer when it's like 33 and humid. So yeah, I suffer in many tournaments. Here, everyone suffers, so it puts me in a similar condition as everyone, so I'm happy about it." Under the comments section, Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena posted a laughing emoji, as she shares her amusement over Medvedev's candid remark.Comments sectionNovak Djokovic throws up twice before rallying back to win match in ShanghaiNovak Djokovic has achieved and seen it all there is to in tennis. The 38-year-old is still going strong despite the tough conditions in Shanghai, which has seen quite a few retirements already. Despite that, the Serb is locked in, and the latest display came during his match against Yannick Hanfmann.After dropping the first set, the 24-time Grand Slam champion was finding it hard to cope with the conditions. He even vomited twice, once on court and later into a courtside bin, during the second set. Despite hot and humid conditions, which he called &quot;brutal&quot; in his postgame interview, the Serb went on to win back-to-back sets and win the match 4-6, 7-5, 6-3. After the game, he shared his thoughts on the conditions, saying (in a press conference):"The conditions are the same for everyone. However, it's brutal to compete when you have 80 % humidity day after day, especially when you're playing in heat and sun. Biologically, it's more challenging for me to deal with these kinds of things. Alongside the conditions, I had to dig deep to beat Yannick today."The Shanghai Masters has already seen several retirements in men's tennis. Terrernce Atmane, Hamad Medjedovic, Yibing Wu and Jannik Sinner are some of those who found the conditions unbearable and retired from their respective matches. Meanwhile, players like Novak Djokovic and others have raised questions over the terrible playing conditions.