Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena left in splits as Serena Williams' daughter Olympia adorably stops her mom from baring her midriff in London

Serena Williams was having a photoshoot on a boat in London when her daughter, Olympia, interrupted her after seeing the midriff of her mother getting exposed. Hilariously, the tennis legend shrugged her off and continued with the photoshoot.

On Tuesday, July 1, Williams shared the entire incident on Instagram, tagging her daughter, Olympia Ohanian. She humorously captioned:

"@OlympiaOhanian always keeping me in check! 😮‍💨 Someone please let her know it’s #summer ? 🙄"

The post invited reactions from all across the tennis world, and even Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena couldn't hold herself back when she came across this post. She posted laughing emojis in the comments section:

"😂😂😂😂😂"

Executive producer Rakia Reynolds wrote:

"That hand said aht aht!"

Williams' hair stylist, Angela Meadows, also had a similar reaction, commenting:

"😂😂😂😂😂she was so serious lol..."

Williams' comments section (@serenawilliams/IG)

Serena Williams teams up with Olympia at BottleRock 2025

Serena Williams and her eight-year-old daughter, Olympia, have been creative with their pursuits in different areas of the field off the tennis court. In the last week of May, the mother-daughter duo teamed up at 2025 BottleRock to make a delicious dish on the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage.

Olympia proclaimed herself the better chef while preparing chicken nachos alongside her mom. Serena wrote in the caption:

"How fun and how cute to share a stage with @olympiaohanian. She kinda stole the show tbh. I had an incredible time collaborating with @trishayearwood cooking up some delicious peach glazed chicken tacos. What a memorable culinary adventure! Check out these pics!"

Williams posted more adorable moments from the event. In the caption, she wrote:

"And that's a wrap ... onto to the next. I feel like this is going to be one heck of an epic summer."

Motherhood has always been Serena Williams' top priority, even when she was active in tennis. She said as much during her conversation with Vogue in 2022:

"I get to pick [Olympia] up from school four or five days a week, and I always looked forward to seeing her face light up when she walked out of the building and saw me waiting there for her. The fact is that nothing is a sacrifice for me when it comes to Olympia. It all just makes sense."

Williams shares Olympia and Adira with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The couple married in November 2017 in New Orleans at the Contemporary Arts Center.

