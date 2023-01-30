Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena melts after Serb's record-breaking Australian Open triumph 

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena Djokovic congratulated the Serb after he captured a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam title at the Australian Open on Sunday (January 29).

The former World No.1 outclassed Stefanos Tsitsipas in 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in nearly three hours to win the hardcourt Major for a tenth time.

An ecstatic Jelena congratulated her husband on his remarkable achievement and shared a message on Instagram:

"Bravo ljubavi," she quoted, which means "Way to go my love"

Djokovic has been in scintillating form since capturing winning Wimbledon last year. He has only lost two matches since then, chalking up title-winning runs in Tel Aviv, Astana, ATP Finals, Adelaide International 1 and the Australian Open. While his wife Jelena and their children were present to celebrate his victory at the All England Club, they were noticeable absentees in his players' box this year in Melbourne.

However, Jelena has been actively supporting her husband on social media. She also celebrated his semifinal win against Tommy Paul by enjoying a movie with her girl gang. They binged on the 1990 romantic classic 'Pretty Woman' starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.

In his press conference, Djokovic credited his wife and family for constantly supporting him throughout his journey.

“I think it's a balancing act between me and my wife and the close people in my life. So her being there for our children and everything, it allows me to be able to do what I love and still make some strides, significant strides, in this sport,” Novak Djokovic said

Djokovic has returned to World No. 1 following his Melbourne triumph.

Novak Djokovic included in Dubai Tennis Championships entry list

2023 Australian Open: Men's Champion Photocall Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has been included in the entry list for the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships. He will look to win his sixth crown at the ATP 500 hardcourt event.

Defending champion Andrey Rublev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Jannik Sinner, Hubert Hurkacz, Dennis Shapovalov and Andy Murray have also been included in the entry list. Talented youngsters Alexei Popyrin and Lorenzo Musetti are set to feature alongside 2023 Maharashtra Open winner Tallon Griekspoor as well.

Djokovic lost in the quarterfinals in Dubai last year but won the tournament in 2020. The qualification rounds will begin on February 25, while main draw action will kick off on February 27 at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

