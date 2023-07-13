Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena reacts to Serb exuding confidence ahead of Wimbledon SF

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena recently responded to the 23-time Grand Slam champion's confident remarks before the Wimbledon semifinal, where he acknowledged that other players wanted to beat him while maintaining that it isn't going to happen.

Djokovic faced Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals at SW10. After losing the first set, the Serb found himself gazing down at an unexpected exit from SW19, but bounced back to win the following three sets. With the 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 win, the World No. 2 booked his place in the semifinals at Wimbledon for the 12th time in his career.

The 36-year-old will now take on Jannik Sinner in the semifinals at Wimbledon. Sinner defeated Roman Safiullin in the quarterfinals to reach the first Grand Slam semifinal of his career.

After the win against Andrey Rublev, Djokovic, in his on-court interview said:

"I know that [other players] want to get a scalp, they want to win, but it ain't happening still."

Jelena Djokovic, who was in attendance at Wimbledon during the fixture, took to social media to reshare a video of the same. She also used an emoji to showcase her approval of the former World No. 1's confidence.

Novak Djokovic’s road to 2023 Wimbledon semifinals

Novak Djokovic is on course to win his eighth Wimbledon title after advancing to the semifinals, and the second seed himself has admitted that he considers himself the favourite to clinch the title.

Djokovic faced Pedro Cachín in the first round of Wimbledon 2023. Despite many potential distractions in his first match of the grass-court season, Djokovic pulled off an outstanding performance as he defeated Cachín 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(4) to reach the second round.

The Serb then beat World No. 70 Jordan Thompson 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-5 in the second round to claim his 350th win in a Grand Slam match. The 36-year-old made light work of old rival Stan Wawrinka in the third round, wrapping up a straight sets win.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion came through a masterclass performance against Hubert Hurkacz in the Round of 16 to book his quarterfinal berth at Wimbledon, winning 7-6(6), 7-6(6), 5-7, 6-4 on Centre Court.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner next registered a four-set win against Andrey Rublev to reach his 12th Wimbledon semi-final and 46th at a major. Chasing his 8th title at the All England Club came from a set down to beat Rublev 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3.

