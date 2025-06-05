Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena shares endearing message as Serb embarks on new partnership amid French Open

Novak Djokovic recently announced a new partnership with a global juice bar and coffee shop brand amidst his ongoing French Open campaign. Reacting to this, the Serbian's wife, Jelena, was quick to show her support for his new collaboration.

Djokovic, who is valued at $37.2 million by Forbes, has signed with multiple major brands throughout his career. The tennis star is currently working with the likes of footwear brand Asics, clothing company Lacoste, and racket company Head.

Recently, the 38-year-old announced a partnership with Joe and the Juice, a global chain of juice bar and coffee shops that is centred on providing customers with healthy options. The brand made the partnership official on Instagram, writing,

“There's a new juicer in town. We welcome @djokernole to the Joe family as our official Health & Wellness Ambassador. From Grand Slam to Ginger Shots, Novak’s bringing his legendary on-court energy to the juice bar.”

Re-sharing this post on her Instagram story, Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena showed her support for the partnership, writing,

“A new partnership that feels… just right.”

Djokovic and his wife are high-school sweethearts, having begun dating in 2005. The couple got married in 2014 and share two children together.

Novak Djokovic's wife congratulates the Serb on his 100th title victory

In May earlier this year, Novak Djokovic scripted history when he clinched the 100th title of his career. Competing at the Geneva Open, the Serb downed Marton Fucsovics and Matteo Arnaldi in straight sets in his first two rounds. He then managed to get the better of Cameron Norrie in the semifinals, before triumphing over Hubert Hurkacz in the finals after a closely fought battle.

With that win, Djokovic became only the third man in history after Jimmy Conners and Roger Federer to enter the exclusive club of 100 title wins. After his victory, the tennis star’s wife penned a congratulatory note for him on X, writing,

“What a symbolic day. For Novak’s 1st title: he beat Massú. For His 100th: he beat Massú’s student. 19 years apart. Time, the greatest storyteller. @DjokerNole.”

After his triumphant campaign at the Geneva Open, Novak Djokovic is now competing at the French Open. For his opening round matches in Paris, the 38-year-old took down Mackenzie McDonald, Corentin Moutet, Filip Misolic, and Cameron Norrie in straight sets. In his quarterfinals encounter, the Serbian got the better of World No.3 Alexander Zverev, to set up a clash with reigning World No.1 Jannik Sinner in the semifinals.

