Novak Djokovic's withdrawal from French Open guarantees first-time winner at Roland Garros ft. Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the 2024 French Open owing to a right knee injury he suffered in the fourth-round clash against Francisco Cerundolo on June 3. No other remaining players in the men's singles event have ever won the Paris Slam which guarantees a new winner this year.

Djokovic played against Lorenzo Musetti in the third round and the five-set thriller lasted until 3:07 am local time on Sunday, June 2, as the match had a delayed start.

On Monday evening, the 37-year-old took to the court again to face Cerundolo. The Serb suffered a knee injury in the second set after comfortably winning the first. He came back from a set deficit to advance to the quarterfinal. However, his injury has rendered him unable to continue his title defense.

Trending

Meanwhile, the 2024 French Open quarterfinals are underway and Jannik Sinner got the better of Grigor Dimitrov to advance into the semifinals. Carlos Alcaraz will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second quarterfinal on Tuesday, June 4.

The third quarterfinal will be between Alexander Zverev and Alex de Minaur. In contrast, the fourth quarterfinal, which was supposed to be between Djokovic and Casper Ruud, has gone the Norwegian's way through the Serb's withdrawal.

Out of the remaining players in the tournament, only Tsitsipas and Ruud have reached the final of the Paris Slam before. The Greek player lost his final in 2021 against Djokovic. Meanwhile, Ruud lost the final in 2022 against Rafael Nadal and the Serb in 2023.

The top seed's withdrawal also guarantees the first time a player apart from himself, Nadal, Roger Federer, and Stan Wawrinka will win the French Open since 2005.

Novak Djokovic's withdrawal confirms Jannik Sinner to become World No. 1 after French Open 2024

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Australian Open.

It was essential for Novak Djokovic to defend his French Open title to have a shot at retaining his World No. 1 spot after the tournament. However, with his withdrawal, it is confirmed that Jannik Sinner will occupy the top spot for the first time in his career after the completion of the Paris Slam.

Sinner was informed about the proceedings during his post-match interview after he defeated Grigor Dimitrov.

"First of all, it's every player dream to become No. 1 in the world. And the other way, seeing Novak retiring, and, here I think it's for everyone disappointing. So I wish him a speedy recovery," Sinner said.

The Italian thanked his team and the fans. He also mentioned that he will try to focus on the task at hand which is to win the Paris Slam. Sinner will take on the winner between Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas in the last four.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback