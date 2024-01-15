A two-time doubles title winner on the ATP Tour, Purav Raja is among the most successful doubles players Indian tennis has produced over the years. He reached a career-high World No. 52 in 2017, making the third round of the French Open that year and the third year of the Australian Open the following year.

He has also won 21 titles on the ATP Challenger Tour in doubles, and represented India at the highest level at the Davis Cup. Prior to the start of the 2024 Australian Open, Sportskeeda got the opportunity to host the 38-year-old veteran for an exclusive interview, where he gave his two cents on a variety of topics.

Without further ado, here is the Q&A session in conversation with Mr. Purav Raja:

Can Novak Djokovic defend his title at the 2024 Australian Open considering recent reports of his wrist injury? Who do you see as the biggest obstacle for him in Melbourne?

Purav Raja: "Yes, Novak Djokovic can defend his title. I think his wrist injury is not that serious and I hope that he will be in full form. I believe he can [defend his title] for sure."

"I mean Sinner is definitely an obstacle, but I think Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev. Sinner is yet to show he can do it in a Grand Slam, I have no doubt that he can in his ability, he showed it to me in the past in the [ATP Finals] and when he beat Novak in the Davis Cup, but he is yet to show it to me at a Grand Slam level, which is why I back Alcaraz and Medvedev more because they have won Grand Slams."

Sportskeeda: Considering last two Australian Open have been won by non-doubles specialist teams (Nick Kyrgios/Thanasi Kokkinakis and Rinky Hijikata/Jason Kubler), do you think more singles players should try to form doubles teams in such events?

Purav Raja: "The singles level is getting a lot higher and now I believe the singles players do know how to play doubles... it's just that - this is a tough question - they have a lot of differences in schedule, so for them to play together every week becomes difficult."

"I do believe they have the level to match doubles players today, but doubles players seem to shine when it comes to the end of the season when the schedule doesn't seem to match for the singles players. So it becomes very difficult for them to match their schedules, at the end of the year, the doubles players always end up with more points."

"I believe that the level is the same, even though it is nice to have singles players shine, especially when you are talking about Kyrgios and Kokkinakis or Kubler and Hijikata, who are like hometown heroes. Playing in Australia always makes it a little bit easier."

Sportskeeda: Do you think the presence of singles players sheds more light on doubles tournaments in general, which otherwise would not get that publicity?

Purav Raja: "There is no reason why doubles tournaments should not get publicity on its own but it definitely helps when Federer and Nadal play singles, so it depends on which singles players we are talking about."

"I don't think it helps if someone who is not that recognized in the world scheme plays, and I think it actually takes away jobs from the doubles players, but on some level I do believe it helps to have them play. They should be given the opportunity based on their popularity, so yes, it does help if Kyrgios plays and Nadal plays, but I don't believe it should be taking away jobs from the doubles players."

Indian tennis player Purav Raja is part of Sony Sports Network's expert panel for the studio show Sports Extraaa.

