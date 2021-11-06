Novak Djokovic says clinching Year-End No. 1 is "biggest reason" for taking part in Paris, claims "there are things that need to improve" in his game

Novak Djokovic moved into the semifinals of the 2021 Paris Masters with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Taylor Fritz on Friday. Djokovic will face Hubert Hurkacz in the last four on Saturday, and a win would help him clinch the year-end No. 1 ranking for a record-breaking seventh time.

The 20-time Major champion has finished as World No. 1 on six previous occasions, the same number of times as Pete Sampras. Should Djokovic cement his place in Sunday's final, he will have earned a minimum of 600 ranking points from the Paris Masters, making it impossible for Daniil Medvedev to topple him.

While speaking to the media after beating Fritz, Novak Djokovic was asked if the thought of breaking Sampras' record ever crossed his mind during the tournament. Djokovic responded in the affirmative before revealing that the record was the driving factor behind his participation in the Paris Masters.

"Yes, of course it does," Novak Djokovic said. "I mean, that's actually the biggest reason why I came here, trying to clinch the year-end No. 1."

Djokovic added that he hopes to clinch the No. 1 spot in Paris and not have to wait until the ATP Finals in Turin.

"Hopefully I can do it during this week," Djokovic continued. "If not, then I'll have another chance in Turin."

Tennis TV @TennisTV



sees off Fritz 6-4 6-3 to reach his 71st Masters 1000 semi-final in Paris!



#RolexParisMasters 22-0 against Americans since the start of 2017 🤯 @DjokerNole sees off Fritz 6-4 6-3 to reach his 71st Masters 1000 semi-final in Paris! 22-0 against Americans since the start of 2017 🤯@DjokerNole sees off Fritz 6-4 6-3 to reach his 71st Masters 1000 semi-final in Paris!#RolexParisMasters https://t.co/ySZF3Hjg32

Under ordinary circumstances, Novak Djokovic would have played three matches to reach the semifinals at the Paris Masters. However, Gael Monfils withdrew ahead of his third-round encounter against the Serb, handing him a walkover.

The World No. 1 highlighted that fact and went on to explain that while he is "satisfied" with a few things about his game, there are other elements he needs to "improve".

"Yesterday I had a walkover from Monfils, and I had two matches so far," Djokovic added. "There are things to be very happy about. Obviously I'm through to the semifinals, so I have to be satisfied, but also there are things that need to improve and I know that."

"I felt good, considering that it was only second match back on tour" - Novak Djokovic after beating Taylor Fritz

Novak Djokovic prepares to strike a backhand against Taylor Fritz

During his post-match press conference, Novak Djokovic was asked for his thoughts regarding his level of play against Taylor Fritz. Djokovic asserted that he "felt good" given that it was only his second match on tour since the US Open final.

"I felt good, considering that it was only second match back on the tour from almost two months of not playing a competitive match since the finals of US Open," Djokovic said.

The Serb stressed that he has been in similar situations before where he has required time to find his best tennis. He also believes that his game will improve the more time he spends on court.

"But, you know, having been in this situation many times before, it also helps to analyze and correct certain things the next day," Djokovic added. "Obviously nothing is guaranteed, but, you know, I have trust and faith in myself, in my game, and I feel the more time I spend on the court, the better I'm going to play."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Arvind Sriram