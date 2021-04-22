Novak Djokovic says meditation "is one of the main points" of his daily life, adds that he is "glad" Stefanos Tsitsipas is doing the same

Novak Djokovic recently spoke about the importance of meditation in his everyday life and also lauded Stefanos Tsitsipas for incorporating mindfulness techniques into his daily routine.

After winning the Monte Carlo Masters, Tsitsipas had revealed his inclination towards Buddhism. The Greek also credited mindfulness practices such as conscious breathing and meditation as the reasons behind his recent success.

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, has been a long-time practitioner of meditation. After his recent win over Soonwoo Kwon at the Serbia Open, Djokovic stressed that meditation helps him not only on the court but off it as well.

"Meditation is really important to me it is one of the main points in my day to day, not only in training or in my tennis career," Novak Djokovic said. "I have incorporated aspects of meditation into my daily routines, they make me feel good."

Turning his attention to Stefanos Tsitsipas, Djokovic expressed delight that a fellow tennis player is reaping the benefits of meditation. The World No. 1 believes that all tennis players can make use of meditation provided they find the methods best suited to them.

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently revealed that he practices breathing techniques with his psychologist.

"I am glad that Stefanos is doing all that, and it is clear that the results are a good sample of the benefits," Novak Djokovic continued. "It is clear that meditation is not the only factor, but I know that it can help all tennis players a lot: you have to find your own formula, I have achieved it and everyone should probably look for theirs."

"Meditation can be many things" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic spoke in glowing terms about the benefits of meditation

Novak Djokovic pointed out that meditation is a broad term that houses several useful techniques such as breathing and mindfulness. The Serb reckons that meditation can also help professional sportspeople find extra energy and improve on their concentration levels.

Djokovic believes that technology and similar distractions have diminished our ability to reach out to our inner-self in order to recover well and sharpen our focus.

"Breathing, mindfulness ... Meditation can be many things, but as professional athletes we are always active: we need a lot of energy on the track, a very high level of concentration, and I think that today's technologies and distractions that we have don't allow us to pay the necessary attention to relax, breathe, recharge batteries and focus on ourselves," Novak Djokovic added.