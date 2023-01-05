Novak Djokovic has confirmed that he is in talks with Nick Kyrgios about playing a practice match before the 2023 Australian Open gets underway.

Kyrgios was scheduled to take part in the Adelaide International 2, a tournament that serves as a warm-up event for the Australian Open. However, the 27-year-old pulled out of the ATP 250 competition citing an ankle injury.

While the Australian was looking at the prospect of entering his home Grand Slam with no proper match action under his belt, rumors emerged in recent days of him playing a practice match with Djokovic.

The Serbian confirmed the same in a press conference, stating that his offer for a match with Kyrgios was accepted - but on one condition.

"Well, we are talking with the Australian Open about doing something in a week prior to the start of the tournament. Yes, I chatted with Nick, and I would like to play with him, and he accepted, but he wants shorter sets. Let's see if that works out," he revealed.

Quizzed on his friendship with the temperamental Aussie, the former World No. 1 admitted that things were not smooth between the two until last year. However, after Kyrgios stood by him during the deportation saga, Djokovic revealed that their relationship has significantly improved.

"I wasn't his favorite guy - let's take it that way - for many years. But he was one of the very few that stood by me last year, and I respect that and appreciate that. In those moments you can actually see who truly supports you and who is by your side and who goes with, I guess, the flow of the society and the pressures that media puts on you," he said.

"He was giving me undivided support in the moments where I was being challenged a lot, and him as an Australian, I respected that a lot. Since then, our relationship has changed for better," he added.

2022 Wimbledon Championships final: The last time Nick Kyrgios faced Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios to win the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Nick Kyrgios is one of the few players in the world to have a positive head-to-head record against Novak Djokovic. The pair have faced each other three times to date, with the former winning twice.

The Aussie's only defeat to the Serbian came in the 2022 Wimbledon Championships final, which was also Kyrgios' maiden appearance in the title clash at a Grand Slam.

The World No. 22 started the summit clash at the iconic Center Court at SW19 on the front foot, surprising his vastly experienced opponent by taking the first set. Djokovic, however, did not lose his cool. Having won the title in 2021 after losing the opening set at the same stage against Matteo Berrettini, he knew what to do to repeat the trick.

The former World No. 1 slowly gained control of the match and even managed to break Kyrgios' serve to love for the first time in their careers. Kyrgios began to lose the plot after that and his frustration weighed him down.

While Kyrgios was engaged in arguments with the umpire and his team in the player's box, Djokovic took full control of the match to seal his seventh Wimbledon title.

