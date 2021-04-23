Novak Djokovic says he does not want to be part of the "media campaign" regarding vaccines

Novak Djokovic made short work of his compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic in the quarterfinals of the Serbia Open on Friday. Djokovic won 6-1, 6-3 to secure his spot in the last four, where he will face Aslan Karatsev or Gianluca Mager.

In his post-match press conference, Novak Djokovic was extensively quizzed about his viewpoints on vaccines and their growing demand amongst the players on the ATP Tour.

Novak Djokovic's opinions regarding vaccinations have often been misconstrued in the press. As such, when the Serb was probed further about his position on vaccines, he maintained that he does not want to take sides and give more fuel to the media for their smear campaign against him.

Djokovic, however, stressed that people should continue to have freedom of choice when it comes to using vaccines.

"It's such a sensitive, sensitive topic right now," Djokovic continued. "And there's, people are getting very emotional about this. But when it comes to vaccinations, I'm always in a proponent of liberty and freedom of choice. So I think this is something right now that I just don't want to get involved in.

"If I say yes or no, I will be drawn into one team, so to say, and then, you know, there's a lot of conflict right now between the people that want to get vaccinated and the people that don't want to get vaccinated because there's a lot of uncertainty out there," he added. "So I don't want to answer this question because I don't want to be part of the media campaign in that game, I just don't want."

Novak Djokovic's position on vaccines has been a great source of controversy.

Djokovic reiterated his stance on vaccines, asserting that he is not against their usage. The Serb, however, expressed hope that his peers would continue to have the freedom to decide if they would like to get vaccinated or not.

"Well, I'm really glad that the players have options to choose, you know, Serbia has has had actually a lot of options in terms of vaccines lately," Djokovic said. "What I heard from the organisation and my brother, he told me there's a lot of players that want to get vaccinated with different vaccines so forth. There's been there's been a lot of I would say, unclarity in terms of whether there's going to be a compulsory mandatory vaccination in order to take part in the debate. I don't think it will come down to that. I hope not, because I'm always a supporter of freedom of choice."

The decision of whether I'm going to get vaccinated or not is an intimate decision: Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic

During his press conference, Novak Djokovic was asked if he would take the COVID-19 vaccine. The Serb refused to divulge his decision on the matter, saying it was a 'private' and 'intimate decision.'

"And, in our case, the decision whether I'm going to get vaccinated or not for myself, I think it's a it's a private, it's an intimate decision," Novak Djokovic said. "And I don't want to go into this game of a pro and against vaccines and which media unfortunately is creating nowadays."

Novak Djokovic stressed that he be allowed a modicum of privacy regarding his decision on getting vaccinated. The Serb firmly believes that everyone has the 'right' to make his or her own choice on getting the antiviral jab.

"And I am only thing I'm asking for is people to respect my decision to keep the decision for myself," the Serb added. "And that's it. And I have full right to do that. And that's it, you know, whoever wants to get vaccinated, they can get vaccinated. I respect that. And who doesn't want they don't need to."

