Novak Djokovic secures record-eighth year-end No. 1 ranking after defeating Holger Rune in ATP Finals clash

By Pritha Ghosh
Modified Nov 13, 2023 01:20 GMT
Novak Djokovic has secured his record-extending eighth year-end No. 1 ranking after defeating Danish Holger Rune in his first group stage match of the 2023 ATP Finals.

Djokovic was drawn into the Green Group in the year-end championship in Turin, Italy, alongside Rune, Jannik Sinner and Stefanos Tsitsipas. He was aiming not just for a record seventh title at the tournament, but also to keep his top spot from Carlos Alcaraz.

The Serb dashed Alcaraz's chances of finishing the season atop the ATP Rankings with a three-set victory over Rune, who is currently working with his ex-coach Boris Becker. While both players gave it their all, the 24-time Grand Slam champion eventually came out on top with a score of 7-6(4), 6-7(1), 6-3.

Djokovic's record 400th week as World No. 1 is assured when the rankings are updated on November 20. The next closest ATP player to him on this list is Roger Federer (310 weeks), who is now retired.

The 36-year-old has also extended his lead over Pete Sampras, who is second on the historic list of most year-end No. 1 finishes with six campaigns. Roger Federer, Jimmy Connors and Rafael Nadal round up the top five with five finishes each.

Novak Djokovic: "It was a very emotional win knowing if I won I was going to clinch the year-end No. 1"

In his on-court interview, Novak Djokovic discussed his win over Holger Rune. He praised his 20-year-old opponent for putting up a good fight and described the victory as "emotional" since he knew the World No. 1 ranking was at stake.

"I thought he played great. I played great at some moments. At some moments I dropped the level, but overall a win is a win," ATP Finals' official website quoted the Serb as saying.
"It was a very emotional win and a tough win because of the significance of tonight's match, obviously knowing that if I won I was going to clinch the year-end No. 1. So that was added pressure and tension, but after a terrible second-set tie-break I think I played a really solid deciding set," he added further.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion is now looking forward to surpassing Roger Federer's ATP Finals title record (six), with whom he is already tied. He faces a difficult task ahead with group stage matches against home favorite Jannik Sinner and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Edited by Pritha Ghosh
