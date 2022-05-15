Italian Open 2022 score, winner and recap: Novak Djokovic secures record-extending 38th Masters 1000 crown

Novak Djokovic seized a record-extending 38th Masters 1000 trophy as he fended off Stefanos Tsitsipas in their final encounter in Rome.
Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Score
Djokovic thwarted Tsitsipas 6-0, 7-6(5) to secure his hold on the most Masters 1000 titles won (38). He thus kept a safe distance from closest rival Rafael Nadal, who has 36. Roger Federer is third with 28.
The World No. 1, who failed to defend his crown against Nadal in the final last year, was able to finish the job this time around, reclaiming the trophy in the Italian capital which he has now won for the sixth time.
Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Winner
In their previous encounter last season, Djokovic had to squeeze out a five-set victory over Tsitsipas after going 2-0 sets down in the final at Roland Garros. It was a much easier route for the World No. 1 this time around, who bageled the Greek in the opening set on his way to the title.
Though he had to face a tougher challenge from Tsitsipas in the second stanza, Djokovic steeled himself in the end to win the tournament without dropping a single set.
Djokovic, at 34 years, 11 months and 23 days, thus became the oldest champion in the Italian capital in the Open Era. He is now 87-38 in career finals, including a 38-17 record in title clashes at the Masters 1000 level.
First-time Rome finalist Tsitsipas, who leads the men's tour with 31 wins this season, dropped to 2-7 (0-5 on clay) against Djokovic. He has now lost his last six encounters against the Serb.
Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Recap
Pushed to the brink in their last meeting at Roland Garros, where he lost the first two sets to the Greek, Novak Djokovic made sure that there was nothing of that sort this time around as he bageled Tsitsipas in the first set in 30 minutes.
The World No. 1 converted three of his five break point opportunities in the set and did not face one on his own serve. Djokovic won 27 of the 37 points contested in his dominant first-set win.
Tsitsipas, however, found his footing in the second, opening the frame with a hold of serve for the first time in the match. The World No. 5 earned his first two break points at 40-15 in the fourth game.
Aiming to save a break point, Djokovic peppered Tsitsipas' backhand but fizzled instead as he netted his shot to hand the Greek his first break of the match at 3-1.
Tsitsipas had another look in the sixth game, earning a break point as Djokovic's drop shot went short. But Djokovic swung an angled backhand winner to save and then countered Tsitsipas' drop shot with a pass on the way to holding serve in the six-minute game for 4-2.
Determined to turn things around, Tsitsipas held for 5-2. But a rejuvenated Djokovic prevented him from serving it out as he broke back for 4-5 and went on to hold to pull level at 5-5.
Each held strong in quick service games to force the tie-break.
Djokovic moved ahead 3-2 in the extension as Tsitsipas sputtered with three mistakes on his backhand. An ace and another strong serve pushed the Serb further in front at 5-2. But miscues by the World No. 1 helped Tsitsipas pull level at 5-5.
Djokovic then targeted the Greek's backhand on his serve to draw a wayward return to reach championship point. He converted on his first try as Tsitsipas sent his backhand crosscourt shot wide.