Italian Open 2022 score, winner and recap: Novak Djokovic secures record-extending 38th Masters 1000 crown

Novak Djokovic seized a record-extending 38th Masters 1000 trophy as he fended off Stefanos Tsitsipas in their final encounter in Rome.

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Score

Djokovic thwarted Tsitsipas 6-0, 7-6(5) to secure his hold on the most Masters 1000 titles won (38). He thus kept a safe distance from closest rival Rafael Nadal, who has 36. Roger Federer is third with 28.

The World No. 1, who failed to defend his crown against Nadal in the final last year, was able to finish the job this time around, reclaiming the trophy in the Italian capital which he has now won for the sixth time.

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Winner

In their previous encounter last season, Djokovic had to squeeze out a five-set victory over Tsitsipas after going 2-0 sets down in the final at Roland Garros. It was a much easier route for the World No. 1 this time around, who bageled the Greek in the opening set on his way to the title.

Though he had to face a tougher challenge from Tsitsipas in the second stanza, Djokovic steeled himself in the end to win the tournament without dropping a single set.

Tennis TV @TennisTV World No.1 Ranking secured

1000th ATP match win

38th Masters 1000 title



Not a bad week for



@InteBNLdItalia #ibi22 World No.1 Ranking secured1000th ATP match win38th Masters 1000 titleNot a bad week for @DjokerNole in Rome! ✅ World No.1 Ranking secured✅ 1000th ATP match win✅ 38th Masters 1000 titleNot a bad week for @DjokerNole in Rome! 😏@InteBNLdItalia #ibi22 https://t.co/TIsWyx2qSB

Djokovic, at 34 years, 11 months and 23 days, thus became the oldest champion in the Italian capital in the Open Era. He is now 87-38 in career finals, including a 38-17 record in title clashes at the Masters 1000 level.

First-time Rome finalist Tsitsipas, who leads the men's tour with 31 wins this season, dropped to 2-7 (0-5 on clay) against Djokovic. He has now lost his last six encounters against the Serb.

OptaAce @OptaAce 1 - This is the first of the six @InteBNLdItalia titles in which Novak Djokovic has not lost a single set throughout the tournament. Flawless. 1 - This is the first of the six @InteBNLdItalia titles in which Novak Djokovic has not lost a single set throughout the tournament. Flawless. https://t.co/69jMw3W9rQ

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Recap

Pushed to the brink in their last meeting at Roland Garros, where he lost the first two sets to the Greek, Novak Djokovic made sure that there was nothing of that sort this time around as he bageled Tsitsipas in the first set in 30 minutes.

The World No. 1 converted three of his five break point opportunities in the set and did not face one on his own serve. Djokovic won 27 of the 37 points contested in his dominant first-set win.

OptaAce @OptaAce 3- Novak #Djokovic is the third player in the Open Era to win 6-0 the opening set in the @InteBNLdItalia Final after Nadal vs Djokovic in 2019 and Vilas vs Noah in 1980. Superb. 3- Novak #Djokovic is the third player in the Open Era to win 6-0 the opening set in the @InteBNLdItalia Final after Nadal vs Djokovic in 2019 and Vilas vs Noah in 1980. Superb. https://t.co/WOEkEqrRPP

Tsitsipas, however, found his footing in the second, opening the frame with a hold of serve for the first time in the match. The World No. 5 earned his first two break points at 40-15 in the fourth game.

Aiming to save a break point, Djokovic peppered Tsitsipas' backhand but fizzled instead as he netted his shot to hand the Greek his first break of the match at 3-1.

Tsitsipas had another look in the sixth game, earning a break point as Djokovic's drop shot went short. But Djokovic swung an angled backhand winner to save and then countered Tsitsipas' drop shot with a pass on the way to holding serve in the six-minute game for 4-2.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



Back on serve in the second set as



#IBI22 Howling backBack on serve in the second set as @DjokerNole rallies from 2-5 to 5-5! Howling back 🐺Back on serve in the second set as @DjokerNole rallies from 2-5 to 5-5!#IBI22 https://t.co/prnmqzg4DI

Determined to turn things around, Tsitsipas held for 5-2. But a rejuvenated Djokovic prevented him from serving it out as he broke back for 4-5 and went on to hold to pull level at 5-5.

Each held strong in quick service games to force the tie-break.

Djokovic moved ahead 3-2 in the extension as Tsitsipas sputtered with three mistakes on his backhand. An ace and another strong serve pushed the Serb further in front at 5-2. But miscues by the World No. 1 helped Tsitsipas pull level at 5-5.

Djokovic then targeted the Greek's backhand on his serve to draw a wayward return to reach championship point. He converted on his first try as Tsitsipas sent his backhand crosscourt shot wide.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala