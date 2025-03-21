Novak Djokovic seemingly laments recent struggles & bad form with Miami Open campaign set to begin

Novak Djokovic seemingly admitted that his strong serves were the only thing keeping him competitive in rallies and on contact. In a clip from his Miami practice session, he was seemingly heard saying that "only good serves are saving" him.

Ad

The 24-time Grand Slam champion has yet to showcase his full potential on the court in 2025. He began the season with a respectable quarterfinal run in Brisbane, followed by a semifinal finish at the Australian Open, where he withdrew mid-match due to injury. Since then, he has largely skipped the Middle Eastern swing, competing only in Qatar, where he suffered a first-round exit.

Djokovic then entered the BNP Paribas Open as the sixth seed, earning a first-round bye. However, the 37-year-old fell to Botic van de Zandschulp 2-6, 6-3, 1-6 in the second round. This defeat extended the former World No. 1’s losing streak to three matches—his first in over seven years.

Ad

Trending

Djokovic's next challenge is the 2025 Miami Open. He will start his campaign against Rinky Hijikata at Hard Rock Stadium, on Friday, March 21. However, the Serb reportedly lamented difficulty in playing during his practice session.

A user on X shared a clip in which Djokovic appeared to tell someone from his team that only his powerful serves were helping him stay competitive in rallies.

Watch the clip below:

“These days, only good serves are saving me. Only good serve is saving me to stay in rally and in contact," the user wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Novak Djokovic entered the Miami Open as the fourth seed, exuding confidence ahead of his campaign.

"I’ve been working hard, giving it my all on the practice court": Novak Djokovic ahead of his Miami Open campaign

Novak Djokovic at ATP Qatar ExxonMobil Open Round Of 32 - Image Source: Getty

Speaking at a press conference before his Miami Open campaign, Novak Djokovic admitted he was still searching for his best form. He reflected on his performances since withdrawing from the Australian Open.

Ad

“Let’s say I am in a pursuit to find the desired level of tennis. I haven't played my best, even close to my best in Indian Wells and Doha. After I retired in my semi-finals in Australia, I haven’t been able to find that quality of tennis I’ve been looking for,” he said.

Ad

Djokovic added that he has been working hard in practice and believes his form will return.

“I’ve been working hard, giving it my all on the practice court. Eventually it’s going to come, I know that. Hopefully here. I played great in Australia, I thought I had a pretty good shot at the title in Melbourne. It’s unfortunate that it ended for me the way that it ended,” he added.

This marks Djokovic's 19th overall appearance at the Miami Open and his first in six years. He would look to improve his 7-4 win-loss record at the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis