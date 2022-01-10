"Novak Djokovic seems to be getting into these situations, but there are two sides to every story" - Mats Wilander on visa saga

Mats Wilander feels Novak Djokovic's visa fiasco ahead of the Australian Open is the latest example of the Serb getting into challenging off-court situations. The Swede believes, though, there are "two sides to every story" and is sure the World No. 1 always intends to do "the right thing."

Djokovic won a court case today to quash the decision for his travel visa to be canceled by the Australian Border Force (ABF). However, the legal team for Australia's Minister of Immigration Alex Hawke revealed he was considering exercising the "personal power" of cancelation to revoke the World No. 1's visa again.

The Serb was detained since arriving in Melbourne on Thursday, despite being told he had been given exemption permission to enter Australia. All players competing at the 2022 Australian Open are required to have had a COVID-19 vaccine, unless they are given a medical exemption.

In a recent interview with Tennis365, Wilander discussed the World No. 1's tendency to find himself in controversial off-court situations in recent years, even when his intentions have been good. The seven-time Major champion referenced the 34-year-old's 2020 Adria Tour exhibition event in Serbia and Croatia, which led to numerous COVID-19 infections, as another example.

"Novak seems to be getting into these situations, but there are two sides to every story," Wilander said. "Remember the tour he had back in Serbia trying to raise money for the less fortunate and suddenly that bit him in the butt. He was trying to do a good thing and suddenly the whole thing turns around."

Wilander then cited the 20-time Grand Slam winner's formation of the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) as a further case to illustrate his point.

"The players union thing he’s trying to start, it’s the same situation," Wilander continued. "He’s speaking up for the little guy, he’s trying to get more prize money for them and somehow it comes out that he has done something wrong."

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's legacy hasn't helped Novak Djokovic: Mats Wilander

Novak Djokovic (L) and Rafael Nadal shake hands after the 2019 Australian Open final

Mats Wilander believes Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's popularity has negatively impacted Novak Djokovic's image. According to the Swede, the fact that Djokovic broke the duopoly of his great rivals has affected how he is viewed by fans of the Swiss and Spanish pair.

"I do feel the legacy of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and the fact that they have been such great ambassadors doesn’t help someone like Novak," Wilander said. "He destroyed a lot of people’s dreams. They wanted to see Federer and Nadal play finals over and over again."

Wilander then went on to say that the Serb's arrival was something positive for both Federer and Nadal.

"Me as a tennis fan, I wanted to see them improve and Novak is the perfect medicine to make them play better tennis," Wilander said. "It is unfortunate for him that Federer and Nadal came ahead of him, but he is doing the right thing, I’m sure of that."

