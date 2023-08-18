Novak Djokovic seen giving spontaneous tennis lessons on street to young locals as new pictures from his Korcula island vacation come to light

Novak Djokovic turned his recent Korcula island getaway into a tennis training ground, giving spontaneous lessons to delighted young children.

The Serb is currently competing at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati and is preparing to find his best form at the upcoming US Open Championships. He is making his first appearance at the event in three years.

Following his disappointing loss in the 2023 Wimbledon finals, Djokovic embraced some well-deserved family time in Croatia. His rejuvenating escape to Korcula island became an opportunity to unwind and provide surprise tennis lessons to young learners.

Djokovic played with the locals in an informal set-up which included two benches that were used as the net. He also seemed to carry his racquet on vacation. The 36-year-old was also spotted relaxing on a yacht with his wife Jelena and children Stefan and Tara in Korcula.

Having expressed his deep fondness for Croatia in the past, Djokovic has made multiple visits to the island. His connections to the country run deep, with Croatian ancestry from his maternal side tracing back to his grandparents, who hail from Vinkovci in Croatia.

In a recent interview, the World No. 2 affirmed that he held no regrets regarding his two-year absence from competing in the United States (a hiatus imposed by COVID-19 guidelines). Expressing his excitement to participate in the current tournaments, he expressed gratitude for the warm reception he received from the local community.

“Throughout my life I’ve really developed this kind of mindset that I don’t look back with regret on things. Things happening on the outside, the reason I was not here for two years, I have zero regrets. I’m glad to be back. I’ve had plenty of success on American soil,” Novak Djokovic said(via tennis365)

"I’m very excited to return to the country after two years; I’m very grateful for all the love that people are giving me,” he added.

Novak Djokovic to square off against Tayor Fritz in the quarterfinals of the Western and Southern Open

Novak Djokovic Western & Southern Open - Day 5

Novak Djokovic will lock horns with ninth seed Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals on Saturday in the Western and Southern Open. He has never lost to Fritz in their six previous meetings and defeated him most recently at the 2022 ATP Finals in Turin.

Djokovic is aiming to secure his third Masters 1000 title in Cincinnati, having previously claimed victory in 2018 and 2020. While the second seed claimed the win over Gael Monfils in the third round, Fritz moved past Dusan Lajovic. The in-form qualifier was forced to retire in the first set due to injury, handing Fritz the win.

Fans will be eager to witness a close battle between two A-grade players in Cincinnati. The winner of this tie will take on either Alexander Zverev or Adrian Mannarino.

