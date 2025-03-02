Novak Djokovic sends $22,000,000-worth Hollywood actress a birthday wish

Novak Djokovic extended his birthday wishes to Hollywood actress Rebel Wilson. Wilson celebrated her 45th birthday on Sunday, March 2.

Djokovic last competed at the 2025 Qatar Open, where he participated in both the singles and doubles events. Seeded third at the ATP 500 hard court tournament in Doha, the Serb faced Matteo Berrettini in the first round and suffered a defeat with a score of 6-7(4), 2-6.

In the doubles event, the former World No.1 partnered with Fernando Verdasco, who was playing in the final tournament of his professional career. The duo, received a wildcard entry into the main draw and secured a victory in the first round against the pair of Karen Khachanov and Alexander Bublik with a score of 6-1, 6-1. However, their run ended in the quarterfinals with a 5-7, 4-6 loss to the second-seeded pair of Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten.

Most recently, Novak Djokovic took to social media to share a photo of himself with actress Rebel Wilson, who has a net worth of million (according to Celebrity Net Worth,) and wished her a "happy birthday."

Wilson then reposted Djokovic's message on her social media, adding two face emojis to express her gratitude.

"Happy birthday @rebelwilson 😎 ," the Serb captioned his Instagram story.

"😘 😘 ," Wilson replied.

Screen grab of Novak Djokovc & Rebel Wilson's Instagram stories [Image Source: Instagram]

Rebel Wilson is known for her love of tennis and has been spotted attending various tournaments around the world, including the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, the 2024 US Open final match between Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula, and the 2025 Australian Open first-round match between Sabalenka and Sloane Stephens.

Novak Djokovic will next compete at Indian Wells Masters

The Serb at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters [Image Source: Getty Images]

Novak Djokovic is next expected to compete at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters which is scheduled to take place from March 2 to March 16, 2025. The matches for the tournament will be played on the outdoor hard courts at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

In 2024, Djokovic was the top seed at the ATP 1000 Masters tournament in California and he kicked off his campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. He secured a victory over Aleksandar Vukic with a score of 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 in his opening match before facing a surprising defeat to lucky loser Luca Nardi in the third round with a score of 4-6, 6-3, 3-6.

The former World No.1 has an impressive record at the Indian Wells Masters, having won the title five times, a feat shared only by Roger Federer. The Serb's fifth Indian Wells title came in 2016. He had begun his run by overcoming qualifier Bjorn Fratangelo 2-6, 6-1, 6-2, and 27th seed Philipp Kohlschreiber 7-5, 7-5 in the second and third rounds and then overcame 18th seed Feliciano Lopez 6-3, 6-3 in the fourth round.

In the quarterfinals, the 24-time Grand Slam champion outplayed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga with a score of 7-6(2), 7-6(2) and then registered a 7-6(5), 6-2 win over fourth seed Rafael Nadal to advance to the final. In the championship match, he defeated 12th seed Milos Raonic 6–2, 6–0 to win the 2016 Indian Wells Masters

