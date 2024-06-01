Novak Djokovic sends his cheers and love to teammate Olga Danilovic after Serb reaches maiden Grand Slam 4R at French Open

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic congratulated his countrywoman, Olga Danilovic, for making it to the round of 16 at the ongoing French Open. Danilovic won her 3R match against Donna Vekic.

Danilovic has been in sensational form at Roland Garros this year. She came into her 3R game in tremendous rhythm, having defeated the in-form Danielle Collins. In the clash against Vekic, Danilovic had a hard time in the opening set. However, the Serbian showed steely resolve to gather herself as she won the match in a super-tiebreaker in the third set.

This result improved her record at Roland Garros, as her previous best result on the Parisian clay was a third round finish during the previous edition. In the fourth round, she lost to Ons Jabeur in a hard-fought three-setter.

Trending

Novak Djokovic, arguably the best player in the world, congratulated Danilovic by sending his love on social media. Djokovic was Danilovic's teammate at the United Cup last year, representing Team Serbia. The pair teamed up in the doubles event and won against the Chinese pair of Zheng Qinwen and Zhang Zhizhen.

Novak Djokovic congratulates Olga Danilovic on reaching the 4R of the French Open

Danilovic is slated to face Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the round of 16.

"He's a very humble and nice guy"- Danilovic credits Djokovic's inspirational mental resolve after winning 3R clash at Roland Garros

2024 United Cup - Perth: Day 3

Djokovic's mental toughness is admired richly in the tennis world. In addition to his skills on the court, the Serbian's mental toughness is praised globally. Olga Danilovic made reference to the same thing after her 3R victory at the 2024 French Open, saying that Djokovic's outlook encouraged her to win a match even though she was repeatedly in danger of losing.

"The mentality he has, we are all seeking to have that. It's just something that is out of this planet," said Danilovic about Djokovic after her 3R win (via france 24.com)

Danilovic also stated that, according to her, Djokovic doesn't get the credit that he deserves. Danilovic appreciated Djokovic for being a humble and nice human.

"I don't know if we actually appreciate that he's the best player in the world by far. He's a very humble and nice guy, especially that he's No. 1 in the world and he's, for me, the greatest of all time." said Danilovic (via france24.com)

Djokovic, too, has progressed smoothly in the ongoing tournament and will soon face 30th-seeded Lorenzo Musetti in his third-round clash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback