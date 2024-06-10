Novak Djokovic sends heartfelt wishes to Carlos Alcaraz; hails his historic all-surface achievement as Spaniard dethrones him at French Open

Novak Djokovic congratulated Carlos Alcaraz for winning the 2024 French Open with a heartfelt note. The 24-time Grand Slam champion hailed the Spaniard for his historic all-surface achievement.

Alcaraz defeated Alexander Zverev in an epic five-setter to clinch his maiden Roland-Garros title. With his win, the Spaniard has broken many records and etched his name in the history books alongside the game's greats.

The 21-year-old shared a picture on his Instagram account after his victory of him holding the iconic Musketeers' Cup. The newly crowned champion also expressed his feelings with a simple sentence:

"What can I say? 🏆🥹 @rolandgarros"

The three-time Grand Slam winner received heartfelt wishes in th comments to his post from 2023 French Open winner, Novak Djokovic. The Serb, who had to pull out of the tournament this year due to an injury, congratulated the 21-year-old for his incredible achievement of winning a Grand Slam each on all surfaces.

"Congratulations Carlos. A slam on each surface. Incredible Job. (3 trophy emojis)"

Screenshot of Novak Djocovic's comment

With his first Grand Slam title on clay, Carlos Alcaraz has now won a Major on all three surfaces - grass, hard courts and clay - to complete the 'surface slam'. The Spaniard won the 2022 US Open, and Wimbledon 2023 with a famous victory over Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz has also become the youngest player in the Open Era to win a men's singles Grand Slam title each on all three surfaces. Before him, fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal held the record. Nadal had completed his 'surface slam' by winning the 2009 Australian Open at 22. Alcaraz beat Nadal's record by winning the 2024 French Open at the age of 21 years and 35 days.

"Let's see in the future" - Carlos Alcaraz when asked about how many Grand Slams he will win

Carlos Alcaraz won the third Grand Slam title of his career by winning the 2024 French Open. He defeated Germany's Alexander Zverev 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.

Carlos Alcaraz speaks during a press conference

In his post-match press conference, the Spaniard was asked if he dreams of winning 24 Grand Slam titles in his career like Novak Djokovic. The Spaniard thoughtfully stated in response that he cannot think of it now, and wants to keep going. He further added that he is currently enjoying his third Grand Slam victory.

"I don't know (smiling). I hope so. Well, I talked to Juan Carlos yesterday. Before facing this final, he told me, you're going to fight for your third Grand Slam title, with everything you have been through, and you know the difficult part of winning a Grand Slam, and Djoko has 24. So it is unbelievable.

Right now I can't think about it. I just want to keep going, and let's see how many Grand Slams I'm gonna take at the end of my career. Hopefully reach the 24, but right now I'm going to enjoy my third one, and let's see in the future." [12:29]

