Novak Djokovic sends message to Nikola Jokic with special throwback as NBA star rings in 30th birthday

World No. 7 Novak Djokovic recently wished Nikola Jokic on his birthday, sharing a sweet picture of the two together. The NBA star hailing from Serbia, turned 30-years-old on Wednesday (Feb 19).

Djokovic was last seen competing in the Dubai Tennis Championships, where he lost to Matteo Berrettini in the first round. Despite a resilient effort against the Italian, he was eliminated in straight sets, 7-6(4), 6-2.

The 37-year-old put his recent loss behind him and shared a cool throwback picture with Nikola Jokic. He wished Jokic a happy birthday and referred to him as the second 'Djoker' on his Instagram account.

"From one Djoker to another, screcan rodendan (Serbian phrase that means happy birthday)," Novak Djokovic said

Djokovic wishes Nikola Jokic - Image Source - Novak Instragram

While Djokovic has made a name for himself in tennis, Jokic is a well known basketball player around the globe. Besides being a seven-time NBA All-Star, he has also been named the Most Valuable Player in three seasons: 2020–21, 2021–22, and 2023–24.

Djokovic spoke about his fondness for the tall centre half when he went to witness Jokic's match against Los Angeles Lakers live last year. He also highlighted the latter's impact in the history of Serbian sport.

“He's huge. He's one of the best athletes we've ever had in the history of Serbian sport. What he has been doing in the last three years is just remarkable, not just for Serbian basketball, but also for European basketball, playing in the strongest basketball league in the world. He's amazing. I just love him a lot as a person," Novak Djokovic said

A couple of months later, Jokic promptly returned the favor in an interview, stating that Djokovic was an idol for Serbian children growing up. He also highlighted the commendable work his foundation does in supporting young talent within the nation.

“He is a guy who represents Serbia in a much bigger scene. He's a Serbian ambassador, and he's really [an] idol to the kids in Serbia and not just on the court, [but with] the things that his foundation is doing. He is the guy who can you can look up [to]. 'I want to be like him. He is doing something great for kids, for Serbia, for everything. So we cannot be compared,” Jokic said in a press conference.

"I was outplayed by just a better player today"- Novak Djokovic reflects on his early loss in the Qatar Open

In Picture: Novak Djokovic in action at the ATP Qatar Open - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic entered the Qatar Open on the back of a semifinal exit at the Australian Open. After solid wins over Jiri Lehecka and Carlos Alcaraz, he was forced to retire against Alexander Zverev due to a knee injury.

Making his fifth appearance in Doha, the former champion was outdone in one hour and 33 minutes by Matteo Berrettini. He complimented the Italian for his impeccable all around game and dismissed any major fitness problems as a reason for his loss.

"I didn't have any pain or discomfort in that sense. I was outplayed by just a better player today. Yes, I wasn't at my desired level, and it could be that I'm still not moving the way I want to move, but, I mean, I played without pain, so there is no excuse in that," said Djokovic during a press conference on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old lost to the Italian for the first time in their five meetings on tour. He felt Berrettini deserved the win on Tuesday.

"He was just the better player. I think he played a master class match, to be honest, tactically, and served very well, so just a very deserved win from his side," Djokovic added

While Djokovic is yet to confirm his participation, he could return to action at the Dubai Tennis Championships. The ATP 500 event will begin on February 24, 2025.

