Novak Djokovic sends touching message to Simona Halep after Romanian's retirement from tennis

Simona Halep recently retired from professional tennis, prompting a supportive message from Novak Djokovic. Djokovic is well-regarded for his interactions and respect towards fellow players, many of whom have spoken about his kindness and approachable nature. Halep and Djokovic have known each other for many years, having both been at the top of the tennis world.

Few would have predicted that Halep would retire first, but that's precisely what has happened. Competing at the Cluj-Napoca event in her native Romania, Halep exited unexpectedly early and then made a surprise announcement that she was retiring from the sport.

The news came out of the blue, as she hadn't hinted at it beforehand. Many of her colleagues, including Djokovic, sent messages of support, with Djokovic's being posted on Instagram.

Djokovic captioned his post, "Congratulations on amazing career, Simona!" and it truly was amazing. At her peak, she achieved the World No. 1 ranking, winning 24 trophies, including two Grand Slam titles (Roland Garros 2018 and Wimbledon 2019).

At just 33, Halep retires relatively early, though many will see her doping suspension as the final blow to her career, as she never fully recovered her form afterward.

Djokovic backed Halep through his PTPA

The doping controversy cost Simona Halep nearly two years of her career, a period when she was still highly competitive. After serving her suspension, she attempted a comeback but was hampered by injuries as she struggled to regain the physical conditioning required for top-level tennis.

The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), headed by Djokovic, issued a statement of support for Halep during this difficult time, similar to their support of other players facing similar situations. It read (via Express):

“The PTPA is committed to ensure that Simona Halep, like all other tennis players, has a fair trial during the entire process. We will fight for her rights and try to insist on transparency for all other tennis players.”

Ultimately, Halep was able to return to tennis, but never truly regained her top form due to injuries and other issues. This unfortunate period will remain a somewhat unpleasant chapter of her career, and sadly, it's how many tennis fans will remember her.

The silver lining in all of this is that notable champions like Novak Djokovic do remember her as the champion she truly was because she was one of the best players of her generation.

