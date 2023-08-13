Novak Djokovic sets foot in USA for first time in 2 years ahead of Cincinnati Open 2023

Novak Djokovic has arrived in the United States for the first time in two years ahead of his appearance at the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

The Serbian tennis star had been unable to participate in any North American ATP tour-level events in the course of the last couple of years due to his stance against the COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Consequently, Nole had to miss out on several other tournaments around the globe as well.

However, the US recently scrubbed its COVID-19 policy, permitting travellers to enter their country without proof of vaccination. With this update, the doors for the former World No. 1's participation in the continent were opened and prompted him to set foot in the States after a long absence.

In a recent Instagram story, Djokovic was seen on the grounds of the Cincinnati Open. The night-time capture also included the Serb's father, Srdjan Djokovic, and other members of his training crew posing with him.

Nole's participation in the Cincinnati Open will be his first of many for the hardcourt swing of the US. The Serb is scheduled to utilize the Western & Southern Open as a warm-up event for his appearance in the season's final Major, the 2023 US Open.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion's latest performance at Wimbledon Championships' final saw a bitter-sweet end. Despite overcoming several challenges in his two-week-long grasscourt campaign, Djokovic suffered defeat at the hands of Carlos Alcaraz in an epic five-set battle, 1–6, 7–6, 6–1, 3–6, 6–4.

Moreover, Nole's historic run for a record eighth Wimbledon and 24th GS title was also thwarted by the Spaniard.

"When Novak Djokovic started 17 years ago winning Grand Slams, everything was different, he was still winning" - Daniil Medvedev

Novak Djokovic (L), pictured with Daniil Medvedev (R)

Daniil Medvedev recently crashed out from the QF of the 2023 Canadian Open, losing to Alex De Minuar 7-6(7), 7-5. Throughout his week at the Toronto event, the Russian wasn't impressed with the slow-paced balls used in the tournament.

However, the 27-year-old later acknowledged the onus to adapt to different conditions. He also cited the example of Novak Djokovic, pointing out how he was clinching Grand Slam titles as he is now and even when the circumstances were different years ago.

"I would love all the balls to be fast, but I'm definitely not saying this should be the case. So you have to adapt to conditions. You know, we have guys like Novak. I'm sure that when he started 17 years ago winning Grand Slams, everything was different. The courts, the balls. he was still winning," Daniil Medvedev said.

