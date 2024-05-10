Novak Djokovic shakes off initial rust with sound victory against Corentin Moutet to reach Italian Open 3R

Novak Djokovic overcame initial signs of rustiness to get past Corentin Moutet in the second round of the 2024 Italian Open on Friday. The World No. 1 was participating in only his second clay event of the year, having previously skipped the Madrid Open.

Moutet drew first blood in the clash, securing an early break of serve in the Serb's second service game to take a 3-1 lead. Djokovic, however, immediately broke back, and restored parity at 3-3. Having found his rhythm, he stepped on the gas to break for the second time in a row and the consolidated soon after to take the set 6-3.

The second set, meanwhile, saw Novak Djokovic start off on a much stronger foot, breaking early for 2-0. Although Moutet held his next service game to get to 2-1, the 24-time Grand Slam champion snapped up a second service break to leave the Frenchman reeling at 1-4 down.

Visibly frustrated by near-unplayable Djokovic on the night, Moutet fell 1-6 with one final break of serve in the second set to hand the 36-year-old a sound victory in one hour and 26 minutes under the lights in Rome. Overall, the World No. 1 saved five of the seven break points he faced on his serve, while at the same time converting six out of nine on Moutet's serve.

Novak Djokovic to take on Alejandro Tabilo in third round of Italian Open 2024

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Five

Following his win over Corentin Moutet, Novak Djokovic will take on Alejandro Tabilo in the third round of the 2024 Italian Open. Tabilo, the 29th seed, overcame Yannick Hanfmann in the second round in straight sets to book a meeting with the Serb.

Tabilo and Djokovic have never met on the ATP Tour before and will meet for the first time in Rome. A win against the Chilean will pit the World No. 1 against either Francisco Cerundolo or Karen Khachanov in the fourth round up next.

Djokovic is a six-time champion at the Italian Open, having won the title for the most recent time in 2022. Last year, as the defending champion, he fell to Holger Rune in the quarterfinals. Only Rafael Nadal has more titles at the Masters 1000 event than the World No. 1, with 10 to his name.

This year, the Spaniard is also in action at the tournament, and is placed in the bottom half of the draw. The duo, therefore, can only meet in the final, should both reach as far.

