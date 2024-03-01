Novak Djokovic shares fun moment with daughter Tara during his practice session at UCLA ahead of Indian Wells return

Novak Djokovic's six-year-old daughter Tara joined him during a recent practice session at the University of California in Los Angeles (UCLA) ahead of Indian Wells Open 2024.

He is set to compete at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden for the first time since 2019. He has won the Masters 1000 title five times, tied for most with Roger Federer. The tournament will begin on Sunday, March 3, with the main draw action scheduled to unfold from March 6 onwards.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion practiced at the courts inside the UCLA campus recently. Notably, his wife Jelena, son Stefan, and daughter Tara also visited the university campus. While Stefan played some tennis himself, Tara was busy recording his father on the phone.

The Serb enjoyed Tara's recording session as he came extremely close to the camera and posed with a hilarious expression. He later took to Instagram and shared the moment with his followers.

A screenshot of Novak Djokovic's recent Instagram story.

Novak Djokovic on his return to Indian Wells: "I'm really looking forward to coming back"

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic recently expressed his excitement ahead of his return to the Indian Wells Open after 2019.

"It has been five years, way too long to not be part of the Tennis Paradise tournament, one of the best tournaments in the world without a doubt," he said in a video message.

The Serb further declared the Indian Wells Open his favorite Masters 1000 event on the ATP Tour.

"It's probably the favorite Masters tournament of so many players including myself. I can't wait to come and perform once again in front of some of the best tennis fans that we have on the tour," he added.

He won the tournament for the first time in 2008 by defeating USA's Mardy Fish 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 in the final. For his second Indian Wells title, he staged a comeback effort to beat Rafael Nadal 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the 2011 summit clash.

Furthermore, he scored a hat trick by taking home the trophy in 2014, 2015, and 2016. In 2014 and 2015, he went past Roger Federer in the deciders whereas in 2016, he downed Milos Raonic.

Djokovic recollected the memories of his triumph in the video, saying:

"The first time I won the title in Indian Wells, it was one of the greatest titles of my career at that point. I remember I played Mardy Fish in the finals. I was fortunate to win the tournament another four times and played some epic matches in the finals against Federer and Nadal and many of the great players in that era. I'm really looking forward to coming back."

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis