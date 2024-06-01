A video of Novak Djokovic chilling with the ball boy in the rain during the 2014 French Open recently resurfaced online amid the rain-riddled tournament of this year. This heartwarming incident came during the Serb’s first round match against Joao Sousa.

The heavy rains in Paris have been hugely detrimental to the French Open this year with many players facing the brunt of it. However, with the luxury of roofs over the court Philippe-Chatrier and the court Suzanne Lenglen has ensured the flow of some high-quality tennis.

A recent video of the World No. 1 resurfaced online from his opening round match against Joao Sousa where he was seen chilling with a ball boy during the rain.

The ball kid came to the Serb’s bench to hold an umbrella above his head, but in a hilarious turn of events, he took the umbrella from the ball kid’s hand and made him sit beside him holding the umbrella over both their heads and had a chat with him.

The then-26-year-old then gave him his racquet and also offered him a beverage from the cooler and two later had sips from their bottles.

After the rain slowed down, the Serb got up from his chair along with the ball kid and shook his hand before going on to continue the match. Theis moment of sportsmanship from the three-time Roland Garros champion was met with a huge reception from the Paris crowd.

Djokovic went on to win the match 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. He was seeded second in the tournament and went all the way to the final, where Rafael Nadal beat him.

10 years on, Novak Djokovic is still a contender at the French Open

2024 French Open - Day 5

10 years since the aforementioned incident, Novak Djokovic has lifted La Coupe de Mousquetaires thrice and is bidding to win the Paris Major for the fourth time which will help him win an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam.

Though he hasn’t been in great form this year, the World No. 1 is off to a flying start. He faced hoe favorite Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the opening round and made light work of the home favorite comfortably defeating him 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-4. The Serb then played Roberto Carballes Baena in the next round and got another comprehensive win 6-4, 6-1, 6-2.

Djokovic will play Lorenzo Musetti next. The duo has met five times on tour so far with the 37-year-old leading 4-1.

