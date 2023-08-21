Venus and Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci recently praised Novak Djokovic on his victory at the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

The Serbian superstar has added another trophy to his collection after defeating Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling final at the Cincinnati Open. But this was not just any victory. This was a comeback of epic proportions, a display of mental toughness and physical resilience.

The final was a rematch of the Wimbledon final, where Alcaraz stunned Djokovic in five sets to claim his second Grand Slam title. The Spaniard, who is 16 years younger than Djokovic, seemed to have the upper hand again in Cincinnati, as he took the first set 7-5 and had a match point in the second set tiebreak.

But Djokovic refused to give up, saving the match point with a 25-shot rally and winning the second set 7-6 (9-7).

The third set was a nail-biter, with both players exchanging breaks and holding their nerves. The match went to another tiebreak, where the Serb finally prevailed 7-6 (7-4).

Serena Williams’ former coach Macci praised the 23-times Grand Slam champion on his win against Alcaraz. On Monday, August 21, Macci called the Serb 'the greatest male player to hold the stick'.

"@DjokerNole showed the world another reason why he the greatest male player to hold the stick. At the end of the day Novak GOATOVIC found a way," he tweeted.

Expand Tweet

The victory was Djokovic’s third title in Cincinnati, his 95th career title, and his 39th Masters 1000 title. It was also his first title on US soil since 2021, as he had been unable to enter the country for the past two years due to his COVID-19 vaccination status.

"These are the kind of moments and matches that I continue to work for, day in, day out" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic in Cincinnati Open 2023

Following his victory at the Cincinnati Open, Novak Djokovic conceded during his post-match interview that the game was among the most challenging he had ever experienced on the court.

The match, which lasted three hours and 49 minutes, set new records in the tournament's history by becoming the lengthiest match and the longest Masters 1000 final played with a best-of-three-sets format.

“I don’t know what else I can say. Tough to describe," the Serb said. "Definitely one of the toughest matches I’ve ever played in my life – regardless of what tournament, what category, what level, what player. I mean it’s unbelievable -- from the beginning till the end."

The athletes competed in challenging weather conditions characterized by elevated summer temperatures. As a result, the second-ranked player in the world recognized Carlos Alcaraz's unwavering dedication despite the adverse climate circumstances.

"We’ve both been through so much; so many ups and downs, highs and lows, incredible points, poor games. You know, heat strokes!” the 36-year-old said, adding, “Coming back – overall one of the toughest and most exciting matches I was ever part of. These are the kind of moments and matches that I continue to work for, day in, day out.”

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis