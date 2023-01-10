Novak Djokovic shows solidarity with Serbian boys shot in Kosovo

Recently, Novak Djokovic expressed support for the Serbian cousins who were shot and wounded in the Kosovian streets on Christmas Eve.

As reported by many media outlets, on Orthodox Christmas Eve in southern Kosovo, two Serbians were shot and injured, along with a Serbian boy and a young man. As per Serbian traditions, Serbia's Orthodox Christmas is celebrated on January 7. The victims have been identified as 11-year-old Stefan Stojanovic and 21-year-old Milos Stojanovic. The duo were on their way, holding a Christmas tree, at the time of the attack.

Nemanja Starovic, the ministry's state secretary, said on social media, "Serbian boys aged 11 and 21 were shot and wounded today by Albanian extremists in Kosovo while preparing for Christmas Eve celebrations."

Starovic further shed some light on the attack by accusing the Kosovo Security Force of firing a gun at the brothers.

"Gunshots at Serbian youths were fired by a member of the Kosovo Security Force. KSF is an army-like structure set (up) by Kosovo Albanians, essentially illegal to UN Security Council Resolution 1244, but trained and equipped by certain Western countries," he said.

Djokovic turned to social media to lend his support to the wounded Serbian youths. The former World No. 1 posted pictures of Serbian basketball professional Nemanja Nedovic's tribute to the cousins, on his Instagram story. Nedovic and his teammates wore white shirts with the victim's name on them.

Novak Djokovic's Instagram story

Novak Djokovic receives boost ahead of the Australian Open 2023, wins the Adelaide International

Novak Djokovic during the 2023 Adelaide International 1 - Day 8

The 2022 Wimbledon winner will be playing in the year's first Grand Slam, having earned some confidence after winning the 92nd ATP singles title of his career. The World No. 5 defeated Sebastian Korda in the final of the Adelaide International to win the singles title.

The veteran dropped his first and only set of the tournament against Korda. Playing in the summit clash, the American took home the first set before losing out in the second to his Serbian counterpart in a very closely fought duel. However, the Serbian maestro won the third set easily to make it, 6-7(8), 7-6(3), 6-4.

Earlier in the tournament, the 21-time Grand Slam winner beat the likes of Denis Shapovalov and Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively. Up against the Canadian, Djokovic won the tie, 6-3, 6-4. Playing against the 2022 Australian Open finalist, tennis icon won the match, 6-3, 6-4.

