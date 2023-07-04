Novak Djokovic shows off special sneakers celebrating historic 23rd Grand Slam title during Wimbledon 2023

Four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic kicked off his Wimbledon 2023 campaign in style, showing off a pair of special sneakers that pay tribute to his historic 23rd Grand Slam title.

Djokovic's footwear choice drew significant attention from fans and spectators alike, as he donned a pair of unique sneakers specially designed to commemorate his historic 23rd Grand Slam triumph at the French Open 2023. The shoes featured an eye-catching design, incorporating Djokovic's personal logo along with the number "23" emblazoned on the heel side.

In the opening round of Wimbledon 2023, Novak Djokovic faced Argentina's Pedro Cachin. The seasoned Serbian exhibited his exceptional skills, dispatching his opponent with a commanding 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(4) victory.

Having secured his 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open, Djokovic is now determined to defend his Wimbledon crown. If he manages to clinch a fifth consecutive title at SW19, he will equal Roger Federer's record for the most victories at this prestigious grass-court tournament (eight).

Djokovic will next face Jordan Thompson in the second round.

Novak Djokovic applauds Carlos Alcaraz's maturity and game style ahead of a possible Wimbledon showdown

Djokovic and Carlos might face off in the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

In what promises to be a thrilling clash at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic may face his toughest challenge yet in the form of top seed and World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

With the tournament draw leaving open the possibility of a Djokovic-Alcaraz final, the Serbian took a moment to shower praise on the young Spaniard during a recent press conference.

Novak Djokovic spoke highly of Alcaraz's remarkable maturity and intense game style, while also commending the 20-year-old's pleasant demeanor off the court.

"Carlos is a very nice guy who is carrying himself very, I think maturely for a 20-year-old," remarked Djokovic.

The Serbian icon went on to emphasize Alcaraz's contribution to the game, highlighting the energy and passion the Spaniard brings to the court.

"He's great for the game as a player, who brings a lot of energy on the court," stated Djokovic. Furthermore, he praised Alcaraz for his humility and pleasant personality outside of the competitive arena, noting, "Being very humble and having a nice personality off the courts."

Djokovic's admiration for Alcaraz extended beyond the player's individual qualities, as he acknowledged the significant role played by Juan Carlos Ferrero in the young Spaniard's development.

"With his team, of course, he's got Juan Carlos Ferrero, former No. 1 in the world in his corner, who can guide him and mentor him. They've been functioning very well as a team," Djokovic praised.

Carlos Ferrero is Alcaraz's coach and former World No. 1.

