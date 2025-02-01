Novak Djokovic shows support for student protestors in Serbia with clear message on his hoodie at Belgrade basketball derby

Novak Djokovic recently made headlines for his off-court activism in his home country of Serbia. During a heated basketball derby between Red Star and Partizan in Belgrade on January 31, 2025, Djokovic was spotted wearing a 'Students are Champions' hoodie, signaling his support for the ongoing student protests in Serbia.

The backdrop to the Serb's gesture is a tragic incident at the Novi Sad railway station in November 2024, where a canopy collapse claimed 15 lives and injured two others. The station’s renovation had been overseen by Chinese companies, but many have linked the tragedy to allegations of government corruption and negligence.

The incident ignited widespread outrage, particularly among students, who have been at the forefront of calling for justice and transparency. What initially began as protests against the railway station collapse soon expanded into a larger anti-corruption movement, with demonstrators demanding accountability from public officials and a higher budget for education.

As the protests spread across the country, the students were met with both support and resistance. The 24-time Grand Slam singles champion has been vocal about his opposition to the violence that protestors faced, particularly the mistreatment of students and professors by government forces.

On January 31, 2025, the image of Djokovic sporting the "Students are Champions" hoodie quickly went viral on social media, with a Reddit user sharing it on the same day.

As the protests continue to shape Serbia’s political landscape, prominent figures like Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic and Novi Sad’s mayor Milan Duric recently submitted their resignations.

Novak Djokovic expresses support for Serbian student hit by car amid ongoing anti-government protests

Novak Djokovic during the 2025 Australian Open (Image source: Getty)

Novak Djokovic expressed support for Serbian student Sonja Ponjavic, who was struck by a car during anti-government protests in Belgrade. After securing a third-round win over Tomas Machac at the 2025 Australian Open, The Serb used the broadcast camera to send a heartfelt message to the injured Sonja.

In addition, he voiced his frustration with the situation during the post-match press conference:

"I'm sending Sonja support, I was shocked when I saw it. I can't believe what's happening to you, what clicks in someone's head to run over another person, even a woman, a young student. I'm against violence, I call for peace."

The seventh-seeded player went on to defeat 24th-seed Jiri Lehecka and third-seed Carlos Alcaraz to reach the semifinal, where he took on World No. 2 Alexander Zverev. However, the Serb was forced to retire during the first set due to a muscle tear in his upper left leg.

Following his unexpected withdrawal from the match, doubts were raised about the authenticity of the Serb's injury. To clear up the speculation, the 37-year-old shared an image of his MRI scan on social media to confirm the injury.

