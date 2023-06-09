"Novak Djokovic on other side alone makes you freaking nervous" - Nick Kyrgios and tennis world react to Carlos Alcaraz cramping in French Open SF

Tennis fans have shared their reactions to the much-anticipated French Open 2023 semifinal match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. The match reached an unexpected conclusion, with the young Spaniard having to deal with a severe bout of cramping.
World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz took on World No. 3 Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the 2023 French Open on Friday, June 9. The match started off in stellar fashion as both competitors challenged each other to action-packed rallies.
Two-time tournament champion Djokovic clinched a solitary break and edged out in the opener 6-3. Carlos Alcaraz fought back in the second set and earned a consequential break in the 12th game to steal the set 7-5.
As the tennis world got ready for what was expected to be a blockbuster thenceforward, the third came as a surprise, with Carlos Alcaraz abruptly halting the match at 1-1 due to severe cramping. The Spaniard then opted for a medical timeout at the cost of his service game.
Alcaraz was a shadow of his former self thereafter and managed to claim just one more game throughout the two sets, and Novak Djokovic sealed the win 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.
The tennis world was left stunned by the events that transpired and shared their reactions about Alcaraz’s unfortunate cramping. Many opined that the 2022 US Open champion’s body gave in due to the emotion-charged nature of the encounter.
Nick Kyrgios expressed his sympathies to the young Spaniard and stated that he will be formidable once he learns from the experience.
“Feel for Alcaraz. Just a big learning process, pretty sure every tennis player goes through this feeling. Cramping due to nervous energy and the anxiety of playing a match with this magnitude. He will learn how to deal with this in the future for sure. Then we should be scared,” the Wimbledon runner-up said.
Tennys Sandgren expressed similar views about the situation.
“Never underestimate the physical toll of nerves Alcaraz had an unfamiliar amount in that first set,” he said.
Here are a few more reactions from the tennis world:
"Congratulations to him for fighting spirit" – Novak Djokovic on Carlos Alcaraz after French Open SF
Novak Djokovic commended Carlos Alcaraz for not giving up and carrying on till the end despite dealing with cramps.
“It's tough obviously for him to not know whether he should retire the match or finish the match the way he did. Congratulations to him for fighting spirit and hanging in all the way to the last point. Respect for that, great respect,” he said during the on-court interview.
The 22-time Grand Slam champion revealed that he cheered the reigning US Open champion by reminding him of his young age.
“I told him at the net, he knows how young he is, he's got plenty of time ahead of him,” the Serb said.
Novak Djokovic said that he is confident about Carlos Alcaraz winning the French Open in the future.
“He's gonna win this tournament I'm sure many, many times. He's an unbelievable player, incredible competitor, a very nice guy. So he deserves all the applause, all the support,” Djokovic said.
The Serb is through to his seventh French Open final, where he will bid for his third title at the event and a historic 23rd Grand Slam title. He will take on fourth seed Casper Ruud, who beat Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 in the semi-final, in the summit clash on Sunday, June 11.
