Wimbledon 2022 latest odds to win men's and women's singles title: Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep lead list of favorites, Nick Kyrgios in third

Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep lead the list of favorites to win Wimbledon, according to the latest odds.

Djokovic has odds of 4/9 to defend his title at the grass-court Major. The Serbian beat Soonwoo Kwon, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Miomir Kecmanovic to reach the quarterfinals. Here, he faces Jannik Sinner, who beat fifth seed Carlos Alcaraz in the last 16.

The World No. 3 is followed by Rafael Nadal, who has odds of 4/1 to win. The Spaniard is competing at Wimbledon for the first time in three years and started by beating Francisco Cerundolo in four sets.

He then overcame Ricardas Berankis in four sets before defeating Lorenzo Sonego and Botic van de Zandschulp to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Nick Kyrgios is third on the list of favorites to win Wimbledon with odds of 15/2/ The Australian has had his controversies in the tournament, which includes spitting toward the crowd. However, his performances have been pretty good as he reached the quarterfinals.

Kyrgios is followed by Taylor Fritz and Jannik Sinner, both of whom have odds of 20/1 to win the tournament. The American hasn't dropped a single set en route to his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal but faces a daunting task as his opponent is Rafael Nadal.

Sinner entered the tournament without a single win on grass and is now in the quarterfinals with wins over Stan Wawrinka, Mikael Ymer, John Isner and Carlos Alcaraz. The Italian will now face defending champion Djokovic for a place in the semifinals of the grass Major.

Cameron Norrie is sixth on the list of favorites to win Wimbledon with odds of 25/1. The 26-year-old is the only British player left in the singles tournament and will face David Goffin in the quarterfinals.

The Belgian and Cristian Garin both have odds of 100/1 to win the grass-court Major.

Simona Halep is the favorite to win the Wimbledon women's singles title

Simona Halep is the favorite to win the title at SW19.

Simona Halep leads the list of favorites to win the women's singles title at Wimbledon with odds of 7/4. The 2019 champion entered the tournament seeded 16th and reached the quarterfinals after defeating Paula Badosa in the last 16. Halep will take on Amanda Anisimova in the quarterfinals.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



Highlights from Day 8 bit.ly/3urhtX7 Simona Halep returns to the quarter-finals at SW19 with clinical show against BadosaHighlights from Day 8 Simona Halep returns to the quarter-finals at SW19 with clinical show against Badosa 🔥🇷🇴Highlights from Day 8 ✨ bit.ly/3urhtX7 https://t.co/9atk8tDE3b

Third seed Ons Jabeur is the second-favorite to win the tournament with odds of 2/1. The Tunisian has won nine matches on the trot following her opening-round exit at Roland Garros. She beat Elise Mertens to reach the quarterfinals and will next face Marie Bouzkova.

Anisimova is next on the list with odds of 13/2 to win the title. The American beat Yue Yuan in the first round and followed it up by defeating compatriots Lauren Davis and Coco Gauff. She triumphed over Harmony Tan in the last 16 to reach her second Grand Slam quarterfinal. Here, her opponent will be Halep.

Anisimova is followed by 17th Elena Rybakina, who has odds of 7/1 to win Wimbledon. The Kazakh reached her second Grand Slam quarterfinal without dropping a single set and will face Ajla Tomljanovic.

Next up in fifth place is Jule Niemeier, who ousted second seed Anett Kontaveit in the second round. The German, who has odds of 12/1 to win Wimbledon, beat Heather Watson 6-2, 6-4 to reach her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal. Here, she will take on compatriot Tatjana Maria.

Niemeier is followed by another surprise package, Marie Bouzkova, who has odds of 16/1 to win the tournament. Ajla Tomljanovic and Tatjana Maria complete the list with odds of 18/1 and 28/1 respectively.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far